GE2020: What have politicians been eating on the campaign trail?

Politicians carry a heavy responsibility on their shoulders and may seem superhuman at times, but even superheroes have to eat too.

With their tight schedules and long hours, it's no surprise that candidates on the GE2020 campaign trail have only managed to have a quick bite on-the-go or make pit stops at hawker centres and kopitiams.

Despite this, taking photos of food is definitely still an Asian (and Singaporean) thing, and our politicians are no exception.

Check out what some of our political candidates have been eating and drinking this GE2020:

Bubble tea - Dr Janil Puthucheary & PAP Pasir Ris-Punggol team

Team Pasir Ris - Punggol! We grabbed a quick sip of bubble tea during the walkabout at Pasir Ris. I’m not sure I understand the hype. Can you get this “gao”? 😬 Posted by Janil Puthucheary on Monday, July 6, 2020

Yes, bubble tea deserves a category all on its own in our bubble tea-mad city. And it seems People's Action Party's (PAP) candidate for Pasir Ris-Punggol Dr Janil Puthucheary got his first sip but doesn't quite get the hype. Amusingly, he asks: "Can you get this 'gao' ('thick')?"

Hawker delights

Chicken feet horfun - Wendy Low

A warm hearted hawker gave me extra chicken feet for dinner in support. Great for repairing our legs after walking 7am to 9pm every day during campaign period 😅 #GE2020 #progresswithcompassion Posted by Wendy Low WL on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Wendy Low, Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) candidate for Tanjong Pagar GRC, noted that "a kind hawker gave me extra chicken feet for dinner in support".

Fried carrot cake - Hany Soh

Black or white fried carrot cake? How about a little of both, that's probably what PAP's candidate for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Hany Soh is recommending. And the delish-looking hawker favourite is from 888 Plaza in Woodlands, she helpfully shares.

Home-cooked

Instant noodles - Sun Xueling

Getting my lunch of instant mee while I go through emails at same time. Treasure every minute! Posted by Sun Xueling on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Instant noodles are all PAP's candidate for Punggol West SMC Sun Xueling has time for on a busy day.

Nourishing soups - Dylan Ng, Tan Wu Meng

Both Dylan Ng, the Workers' Party's candidate for East Coast GRC, and Tan Wu Meng, PAP's candidate for Jurong GRC, are lucky enough to receive nourishing herbal soups specially brewed for them — one by a friend (Ng), and another by his mother-in-law (Tan).

Just reached home from house visit. I am grateful that a secondary school friend brought me a black chicken soup that I... Posted by Dylan Ng Foo Eng 黄富荣 on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Snacks

Soya beancurd, eggs, and bread rolls - Tan Chen Chen

My lunch for today before I continue with house visits - prepared by my team! These small things really keep me going... jiayou! Posted by Tan Chen Chen 陈貞貞 on Sunday, July 5, 2020

It's a random meal on-the-go for Punggol West SMC candidate Tan Chen Chen from the Workers' Party. Breakfast or lunch consists of a bowl of soya beancurd, what appeared to be hard-boiled eggs, and bread rolls, prepared by her team.

Dessert

Ice cream - Amrin Amin

This is a welcome relief after a hot day walking the blocks and shops meeting voters. Nothing like a cool ice-cream... Posted by Amrin Amin on Monday, July 6, 2020

Old-school ice cream flavours from the "ice cream uncle" is what the PAP candidate for Sembawang GRC loves to indulge in on a hot day. So do we.

