'This is genius': 26-year-old runs 7km with her first-ever date, sends him feedback form

Nothing sets sparks flying like a 7km pre-dawn run.

That was the idea of TikTok user Wikendvidspam, at least.

She found a match on Bumble, an online dating platform, and suggested doing a run together.

The 26-year-old was full of nerves in the lead-up to the date, and it's no wonder. It was about to be her first-ever date.

Not that it deterred her from documenting this momentous occasion.

Wikendvidspam posted a 51-second clip on TikTok last Sunday (Oct 30) and it has gone viral, with one million views and over 800 comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wikendvidspam/video/7159872172901551361?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7127081970231854594

Upon reaching the meet-up location, she could see him from a distance.

"No going back now," she wrote.

After the run, in which he slowed down to match her pace (nice touch), they headed for Chinatown Complex to chat over kopi.

It must've gone well as Wikendvidspam mentioned that she talked too much and had to give herself a jaw massage afterward.

In order to find out if her date enjoyed the time spent together, Wikendvidspam prepared something rather unconventional — a feedback form.

Her date was very much amused when he received the feedback form link.

While the comments section was full of glee and excitement about her first date experience, there were a number of netizens solely focused on one aspect of her date.

Wikendvidspam provided the grand reveal in a different TikTok video posted on the same day.

Here we go, fingers crossed.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wikendvidspam/video/7159848977494478082?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7127081970231854594

Things got off to a decent start with her date rating the small talk as good.

Unfortunately, she only fared as fair for eye contact.

With an 8/10 overall experience, things were looking good for Wikendvidspam. But there could be a spanner in the works in this potential love story.

"Good exercise buddy, would hang out again," he wrote.

Referring to her as "buddy" might raise some issues down the line, maybe?

Wikendvidspam winced as her hand pressed over her heart before breaking out into laughter.

Many in the TikTok community were supportive of being so open online.

"Lmfao [sic] the forehead comment. Did he expect you to stare into his eyes from start to the end? Anyway, this is genius," one netizen commented.

There's no doubt that this idea of post-date feedback forms adds humour to the, otherwise, stressful aspect of dating.

The next time you're heading out on a first date, this might be something worth exploring!

