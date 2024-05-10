Germany to launch Opportunity Card for non-EU skilled jobseekers in June

Non-European Union/European Economic Area or Switzerland citizens can now more easily move to Germany to pursue their dreams, Wego reports. The Federal Government of Germany is set to launch a Job Search Opportunity Card in June 2024.

According to Make It In Germany, the official job portal of the Government of Germany, the Opportunity Card improves one’s chances of making contact with German employers and finding qualified employment in Germany.

[embed]https://twitter.com/MakeitinGermany/status/1788161934971548010[/embed]

The Opportunity Card, which is a part of Section 20a of the Residence Act [AufenthG], is essentially a kind of visa that makes it easier for foreign individuals with professional or academic qualifications that are recognised in Germany and for people with university degrees or professional qualifications in Germany to find employment in Germany through legitimately valid and legal sources.

The Opportunity Card allows job seekers to live in Germany for up to one year, work part-time for a maximum of 20 hours per week, and try out different jobs through two-week job trials with different employers as a part of the job search.

Please note that the aim of the job trial must be either to obtain qualified employment, an apprenticeship or a qualification programme.

ALSO READ: As tourists move in, Italians are squeezed out on holiday island of Capri

This article was first published in Wego.