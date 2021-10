Coffee lovers rejoice!

Flash Coffee is celebrating its new Orchard Gateway outlet — its twentieth in Singapore — with a one-for-one promotion for all drinks from now till Oct 17.

This deal is valid for dine-in and takeaway orders.

Click here to view Flash Coffee's menu.

Deal ends: Oct 17

Address: 277 Orchard Road, Orchard Gateway, #01-02

