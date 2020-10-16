Get 1 scoop of Swensens ice cream for just $1.50

Ice-cream lovers, don't miss your chance to get a scoop of ice cream from Swensens for just $1.50 (U.P. $5.20) from now till Nov 12.
The promo is available only to PAssion cardmembers, and vaild for takeaway only at the following Swensens outlets:
- Bugis Junction
- Clementi Mall
- IMM
- Parkway Parade
- Plaza Singapura
- SingPost Centre
- Sun Plaza
- The Seletar Mall
- Thomson Plaza
- Westmall
- Downtown East@E!Hub
- Causeway Point
For steps on how to claim the e-voucher and to redeem, click here.
Deal ends: Nov 12
