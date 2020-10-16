Get 1 scoop of Swensens ice cream for just $1.50

AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram/jasminetck

Ice-cream lovers, don't miss your chance to get a scoop of ice cream from Swensens for just $1.50 (U.P. $5.20) from now till Nov 12.

The promo is available only to PAssion cardmembers, and vaild for takeaway only at the following Swensens outlets: 

  • Bugis Junction
  • Clementi Mall
  • IMM
  • Parkway Parade
  • Plaza Singapura
  • SingPost Centre
  • Sun Plaza
  • The Seletar Mall
  • Thomson Plaza
  • Westmall
  • Downtown East@E!Hub
  • Causeway Point

For steps on how to claim the e-voucher and to redeem, click here.

Deal ends: Nov 12

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

#Deals and promotions #Keep Saving #desserts