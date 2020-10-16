Get 1 scoop of Swensens ice cream for just $1.50

Ice-cream lovers, don't miss your chance to get a scoop of ice cream from Swensens for just $1.50 (U.P. $5.20) from now till Nov 12.

The promo is available only to PAssion cardmembers, and vaild for takeaway only at the following Swensens outlets:

Bugis Junction

Clementi Mall

IMM

Parkway Parade

Plaza Singapura

SingPost Centre

Sun Plaza

The Seletar Mall

Thomson Plaza

Westmall

Downtown East@E!Hub

Causeway Point

For steps on how to claim the e-voucher and to redeem, click here.

Deal ends: Nov 12

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.