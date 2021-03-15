Get $1 shots all day, every day at this Keong Saik Road bar

If you're looking for affordable alcohol, Angel and Devil has got you covered.

The bistro bar, located at 22 Keong Saik Road, is offering $1 shots and $5 premium shots all day, every day of the week.

The selection of $1 shots includes flavours such as Jager Bomb (U.P. $10 for one shot), a mixture of Jagermeister and Red Bull, and Lemon Drop (U.P. $10 for one shot), which is made with vodka, triple sec, lemon juice and lime juice.

Premium shots include Courvoisier VSOP cognac (U.P. $12 per glass) and Jack Daniel's whisky (U.P. $11 per glass).

The bistro bar is also running a few other promotions.

Ladies can enjoy free flow house wine and prosecco at just $30 per pax (GST and service charge not included) every Tuesday and Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm.

Insurance and property agents can get free flow beer at $25 per pax (GST and service charge not included) from 5pm to 7pm on Monday and from 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Deal ends: Not specified

