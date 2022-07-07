Get 10 free classes at Yoga Movement when you buy a 30 class pack

This one is, quite literally, a bit of a head-turner.

Those who head to yoga studios on the regular would be well aware that doing so could potentially cause a hole in the wallet.

In celebration of its tenth anniversary, Yoga Movement is throwing in 10 free classes when you purchase the 30 Class Pack at $599. This promotion is valid till July 31.

This works out to roughly $14 a class. Not too shabby indeed, considering a single class is usually priced at $35.

What's great is that the class pack has a 12-month validity. And should your friend purchase their first Class Pack using your referral code, both of you get one free class.

Everyone wins.

If that's not enough, stand a chance to win the YM 10 Years Strong Achievement Badge and Kit consisting of lululemon Lift and Lengthen block, lululemon The Small Towel and Yoga Movement String Bag when you complete six classes in July.

Apparently, this is just the beginning as more surprises are lined up all through July and August.

Oh, and did we mention that there are only 120 of those kits to be given away? So get cracking and start flexing.

