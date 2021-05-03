Get 40% off all crab dishes at No Signboard Seafood from May 8 to June 20

Calling all seafood lovers! This one's for you.

Having started out as a seafood hawker stall at Mattar Road Hawker Centre in the 70s, No Signboard Seafood is celebrating its 40th anniversary by offering a 40 per cent discount on all their crab dishes from May 8 to June 20.

The promotion is valid for up to two crabs in any cooking style.

Choose from the following:

White pepper (their signature dish)

Chilli

Butter

Steamed

Ginger and spring onion

Salted egg

Cheese

To enjoy the deal, head to any of their three outlets: Esplanade, Vivocity or 414 Geylang Road.

Deal ends: June 20

