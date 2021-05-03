Get 40% off all crab dishes at No Signboard Seafood from May 8 to June 20

Calling all seafood lovers! This one's for you.
Having started out as a seafood hawker stall at Mattar Road Hawker Centre in the 70s, No Signboard Seafood is celebrating its 40th anniversary by offering a 40 per cent discount on all their crab dishes from May 8 to June 20.
The promotion is valid for up to two crabs in any cooking style.
Choose from the following:
- White pepper (their signature dish)
- Chilli
- Butter
- Steamed
- Ginger and spring onion
- Salted egg
- Cheese
To enjoy the deal, head to any of their three outlets: Esplanade, Vivocity or 414 Geylang Road.
Deal ends: June 20
Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.
Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.