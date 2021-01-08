Get up to $400 worth of dining credits when you stay at Pan Pacific Hotels

The Covid-19 vaccine may be out, but it'll probably be some time before we can travel again and staycations will have to do for now for those itching for a getaway.

If you're looking to book a staycation, this promotion from Pan Pacific Hotels Group may pique your interest.

From now till March 31, book a stay at three of their hotels — Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Pickering and Parkroyal on Beach Road — and get 100 per cent of your room fees back in the form of dining credits that can be used during your stay.

This promotion is only applicable for when you stay from Sunday to Thursday and prices per night range from $320 to $400. And this is the dining credit amount you'll have to spend in the hotel's restaurants, bars, in-room dining and minibar during your stay.

Pan Pacific Singapore. PHOTO: Screengrab/Pan Pacific Singapore

Parkroyal Collection Pickering. PHOTO: Screengrab/Pan Pacific Singapore

Parkroyal on Beach Road. PHOTO: Screengrab/ Pan Pacific Singapore

So, where can you spend all your dining credits?

At Pan Pacific Singapore, you'll be spoilt for choice at the buffet spread at Edge. If you don't have a bottomless pit for a stomach, you can consider Cantonese restaurant Hai Tien Lo, or Keyaki, a Japanese establishment.

There's also the Pacific Marketplace for afternoon tea, salads, sandwiches and pastries and Atrium, the longest bar in town, for a tipple or some tapas.

If you stay at Parkroyal Collection Pickering, watch chefs work their magic in one of the three open kitchens at Lime, while feasting on their international buffet spread. They also have a plant-based a la carte menu that caters for vegans.

Over at Parkroyal on Beach Road, Ginger offers a local buffet spread, while Si Chuan Dou Hua lets you indulge in some fine dining Chinese cuisine. Need a drink? Head over to Club 5 for some bespoke cocktails and snacks.

If this sounds like your ideal Singapoliday, book your stay on their website.

Addresses:



Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039595

Parkroyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591

