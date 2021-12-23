Get 90-cent abalone at NTUC FairPrice while stocks last

You don't have to splurge to enjoy an abalone feast this holiday season with NTUC FairPrice's new promotion.

The supermarket chain is offering thawed half shell abalone at just $0.90 apiece (U.P. $2.50) from today (Dec 23) till stocks are sold out.

There are no limits on purchase quantity, so act fast before the abalone is all snapped up!

Do note that the promotion is only available in-store at selected FairPrice outlets.

Click here for the full list of participating stalls.

Deal ends: While stocks last

