Get a beef short rib set for just $1 at this new yakiniku restaurant at Bugis

Able to dine in? Don't miss out on the opening promotion at Hey! Yakiniku's new restaurant at Bugis Junction.

The first 150 diners will be able to redeem a $1 karubi (short rib) set meal (U.P. $9.90) on Friday (Aug 20). This comes with 100 grams of beef, rice, soup and your choice of kimchi, salad or spicy beansprouts.

Do note that the promotion is only for customers who dine in, so you'll have to be fully vaccinated, have a valid pre-event test, or have recovered from Covid-19.

Address: 80 Middle Rd, #01-92/96 Bugis Junction, Singapore 188966

Deal ends: Aug 20

