Get chic and blocky with the new Puma x Minecraft sportswear collection

German clothes and apparel brand Puma has just announced its newest and arguably blockiest collaboration collection yet. Scheduled for release about a month from now on March 19, the utterly snazzy Puma x Minecraft sportswear collection combines the street chic aesthetic Puma emphasises with the latter's beloved characters and biomes, culminating in apparel that's perfect for a multitude of occasions.

As displayed below, they've got quite the variety. From a tasteful pair of shoes inspired by the white, light grey and cyan wool blocks, to a hoodie emblazoned with everyone's "favourite" hostile mob, the collection feels both modern yet nostalgic, especially if you're already a big fan of Minecraft.

PHOTO: Puma

Regarding availability, you'll be able to pick these items up in full family sizes at all local Puma stores (namely Bugis, MBS, United Square, VivoCity, ION, Jewel Changi Airport and Tangs Singapore) as well as online on Puma's official website. Cost-wise, they're not exactly wallet-breaking either, with all of the items costing between $49 and $179.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.