Get a foodpanda voucher when you match with mascot Pau-Pau on Tinder

If you're aggressively swiping Tinder for a date this Valentine's Day, why not look out for foodpanda's adorable mascot Pau-Pau while you're at it?

Folks who manage to swipe right and match with Pau-Pau will receive an exclusive $5 foodpanda voucher code that can be used across all foodpanda services. This includes restaurant delivery, pick-up, pandamart and foodpanda shops.

You'll be able to spot Pau-Pau's profile from Feb 14 to Feb 28. All you need to do is download the Tinder app and get swiping!

Deal ends: Feb 28

