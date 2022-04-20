Get a free book at Aesop's VivoCity and Marina Bay Sands stores till April 24

For five days, luxury skincare brand Aesop will be converting two of its stores to mini libraries as part of its Aesop Women's Library initiative.

While you won't be able to purchase Aesop's products from its VivoCity and Marina Bay Sands stores from today (April 20) till April 24, you'll be able to pick out a free book.

The stores are stocked with over 50 titles of poetry, fiction and non-fiction from local publishers Math Paper Press, Epigram, Ethos Books and Sea Breeze.

You'll find books by predominantly Southeast Asian authors who identify as women and allies, such as The Orchid Folios by Mok Zining and This Is Where I Won't Be Alone by Inez Tan and Homeless: The Untold Story of a Mother's Struggle in Crazy Rich Singapore by Liyana Dhamirah.

While you're browsing, you'll also be able to enjoy an audio collage featuring the voices of Asian women and their stories.

Deal ends: April 24

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving

editor@asiaonecom