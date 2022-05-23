Get free croissants and coffee at Tiong Bahru Bakery's pop-up from May 27 to June 12

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Tiong Bahru Bakery will be setting up a special pop-up installation complete with free refreshments, photo opportunities and chances to win attractive prizes.

The installation, The Biggest Takeaway, will be at Raffles City from May 27 to June 12. If you haven't already guessed from its name, the design of the pop-up booth is inspired by the homegrown bakery's takeaway box.

Free croissants and cold brew coffee will be up for grabs at the following time slots:

Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 10am, 12pm to 2pm, 6pm to 8pm

Saturday and Sunday: 12pm to 2pm, 6pm to 8pm

Apart from the complimentary treats, there are plenty of fun activities at the pop-up, which will be open from 8am to 9pm daily.

PHOTO: Tiong Bahru Bakery

Check out the optical illusion exhibit for an Instagram-worthy photo op. You can also share your favourite memories of the bakery via the on-site letterboxes or the hashtag #tbbbakingmemories and stand to win exclusive merchandise worth $45.

Deal ends: June 12

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving

editor@asiaonecom