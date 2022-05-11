Get free ice cream from Apiary when you buy a Uniqlo T-shirt

If you're planning on stocking up on some fashion basics, you can consider popping by Uniqlo to enjoy a sweet freebie.

From May 13 to 15, shoppers who purchase at least one men's, women's or kids's U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt from Uniqlo's Orchard Central Flagship store can snag a free scoop of Apiary ice cream. This will be available from 2pm to 8pm.

There will be five ice cream flavours available, including the cafe's signatures, blue milk and pistachio. The flavours are meant to correspond to the key colours in Uniqlo's summer collection.

Each customer is limited to one redemption while stocks last.

Address: 181 Orchard Rd, #01-01 to 04/23-25, Singapore 238896

Deal ends: May 15

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving

editor@asiaonecom