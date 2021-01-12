Get a free mahjong or poker set when you purchase Carlsberg beer at some petrol stations

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and if you're looking forward to cracking open a cold one with your friends and noisily shuffling tiles and cards till the wee hours of the morning, this is one promotion that's sure to pique your interest.

From now till Feb 28, you can redeem a mahjong set from selected SPC petrol stations when you purchase three 18-can packs of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner beer, with each pack costing $42.80.

Each mahjong set comes with a full set of tiles as well as playing chips and dice. All redemptions are on a first-come-first-serve basis and are limited to one redemption per transaction.

Speaking to AsiaOne, SPC mentioned that the mahjong sets are currently out of stock due to overwhelming response, but they added stocks would be replenished soon.

CNY mood. Buy 3 carton free MJ set. #carlsberg #spc I Purchased from SPC @ Jurong East! In case anyone want to... Posted by Ray Lee on Sunday, January 10, 2021

In addition, Sinopec has another promotion giving away a poker set when you purchase three 12-can packs of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner beer, with each pack costing $28.50. This is available at their petrol stations located at Yishun and Bukit Timah.

This deal is also limited to one redemption per transaction, and is available on a first-come-first-serve basis till Feb 28.

Remember to drink responsibly!

[FREE* Carlsberg Premium Poker Set @ All Stations] May the New Year bless you with luck, health, happiness and good... Posted by Sinopec Singapore on Saturday, January 2, 2021

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.