Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend

STEP INTO A FROZEN WONDERLAND AT CHANGI AIRPORT

Good news if your kids are hooked on the Disney animated feature Frozen — they're coming out with a sequel.

Be prepared to be dazzled by an array of light, sound and snow as T3 transforms into a Frozen Wonderland from Nov 21 to Jan 5, 2020.

What’s more, you can meet your favourite Frozen 2 characters from Nov 22 to 24 and Nov 29 to Dec 1.

Where: T3 Departure Hall (in front of Departure Immigration)

PHOTO: Changi Airport Group

Explore Changi Jewel's Festive Market

Wander through this Arendelle-inspired marketplace as you discover exclusive products, participate in art & craft workshops and savour the festive delights.

Where: Jewel, Cloud9 Piazza, Level 5

When: Starting Nov 21, 10am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday, Eve of Public Holidays and Public Holidays.

PHOTO: Jewel Changi Airport

You can also capture some unforgettable Christmas photos in front of the 16-metre-tall Christmas tree at the HSBC Rain Vortex.

Enjoy some music and movement with the Dancers’ Parade at Jewel B1/L1 and meet and greet Santa and Santarina at the Petal Garden (ticket entry applies).

For more information on activities at Changi Airport, go to https://frozenwonderland.changiairport.com/

CELEBRATE GRANDPARENTS' DAY AT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

Do you know Nov 23 marks Grandparents’ Day?

Here are a bunch of activities at the National Museum of Singapore that you can enjoy with the whole family. What’s better? Almost all the programmes are free.

Family photo booth

Pick up a prop or two and flash your best smile as you create a keepsake of your fun family day out.

The first 20 multi-generational families (i.e. three generations) spotted at the photo booth will receive a set of heritage-inspired Jenga blocks for even more fun bonding times.

When: 10am to 2.30pm & 2pm – 5pm

Where: Glass Atrium, Level 2, 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

Catch a film with the kids

Enjoy a relaxing Saturday at the museum as you watch heart-warming films about family relationships. A full-length feature film will be screened in the morning, while animated short films will be played on loop in the afternoon (29 minutes per loop).

When: 10.30am to 12pm; 2pm to 5pm

Where: Gallery Theatre, Basement Level, 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

Character tour: 'Mata'

Great for children between ages 4 to 10, follow a mata (policeman) as he takes you back in time to discover some of the tools of his trade and the enthralling stories behind them. No registration required.

As the tours involve walking through the galleries, participants have to obtain their own gallery admission stickers at the Visitor Services counter on level 1 before proceeding to the meeting point.

When: 2.30pm and 4pm (30 minutes per session)

Where: Meeting point outside exit of Singapore History Gallery, Level 1, 93 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178897

For more details, please visit www.nationalmuseum.sg.

ENJOY THE CHRISTMAS LIGHT-UP & MARKETS AT ORCHARD ROAD

The Great Christmas Village, held at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza over the past two years, will spread across three locations and feature more rides and food vendors.

Bask in communal vibes and festive cheer at the Great Christmas Village, which returns on a bigger scale this year, spread across three separate locations.

The villages located at *Scape, the Grange Road open-air carpark and Shaw House Urban Plaza will feature more than 30 amusement rides and game booths, as well as food trucks, musical performances and other activities.

When: Nov 23 to Dec 26

Where: Great Christmas Village, *Scape, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978. Other villages at Grange Road open-air carpark and Shaw House Urban Plaza

$$$ REQUIRED

AFFORDABLE ART FAIR

Whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, you can fall in love with hand-selected pieces at the 10th edition of the Affordable Art Fair Singapore. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and packed programme of workshops, talks and tours. There'll also be a Gastro Park, café and bar for ticket-holders to refresh and refuel.

For more information, go to: https://affordableartfair.com/fairs/singapore

When: Nov 22 to 24

Where: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Blvd, Singapore 038975

Price: $16 to $27 per ticket

KNOW YOUR POO EXHIBITION

Think you know your s***? Literally?

Learn all about human waste, toilets and sanitation at this fun exhibition for the young and young-at-heart at the Singapore Science Centre.

As you wind your way through the exhibition, discover how and why we need to poop and learn about the history and evolution of sanitation and toilets.

Click here for ticket prices.

Where: Hall B, Singapore Science Centre, 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081

