Get the huat flowing: Here are some tips to improve your wallet's fengshui

We could all use some extra luck in our lives. Ever thought of inviting more abundance by changing up the fengshui of your wallet?

A video posted on TikTok shared ways to do just that. The main theme here is decluttering, or things to remove in your wallet to create good fengshui.

First up, the video suggested removing receipts. Apart from creating clutter in your wallet, keeping receipts also reminds you of your "past purchases and spending, which can create negative feelings". While you're at it, remove expired debit or credit cards.

Another tip would be to get rid of worn-out coins and bills. Why, you ask? The video mentioned that such items actually symbolise financial stagnation, and they carry negative energy.

And if you happen to have a habit of stuffing your wallet with trash (think sweet wrappers, faded name cards, used tissue paper and the like), it's best to dispose of them. Clutter tends to "disrupt positive energy flow".

Lastly, it might be time to get a new wallet. Especially if it's "torn or frayed" as that could affect the flow of energy.

For the uninitiated, fengshui is an ancient Chinese practice, and the leading principle behind it is to create an environment that helps to achieve balance and harmony.

So by applying these fengshui practices to your wallet, you are creating an ideal environment for positive energy flow.

Things to keep to bring in financial luck

In a separate TikTok video, the fengshui-focused account went one step better and touched on items you can keep in your wallet for financial luck.

The first suggestion is to add "fengshui coins". Also known as Chinese coins, they typically come with "a square hole" in the middle. A good choice would be to get them in threes as they symbolise "money coming your way".

Alternatively, the video also suggested getting coins with lucky symbols or numbers.

Another way to attract prosperity is to add a citrine crystal in your wallet. In fengshui, a citrine crystal is "associated with wealth and abundance".

No crystals? Fret not. You can just fill your wallet with cash instead. The belief is that "money attracts money". Plus, an empty wallet is considered inauspicious as it "symbolises poverty".

The video also suggested placing notes with positive affirmations in your wallet. These affirmations help to "reinforce positive thoughts and attract wealth".

Need inspiration? Try this mantra: "Money flows easily and effortlessly to me."

Last but not least, improve your wallet's luck by adding a lucky charm. It could be in the form of "a lucky clover, a religious symbol or a talisman".

