Get Merry Ready: 4 Insta-worthy spots to get you in the mood for Christmas

It's been a blink of an eye since we've ushered in 2021 and now, we're already counting down the days to Christmas!

Wrapping up the year with all things good, join us at the four Lendlease malls this festive season where wishes come alive.

Soak in the festive mood and get those awesome Insta-worthy shots at the Wish Upon A Merry Tale decked malls — 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

Have fun in the wonderlands of famous merry tales, revel in the dream where all is good, pure and magical, and embark on a rewarding shopping journey.

Magical photo spots to update the gram' with

In line with this year's Merry Tale theme, shoppers can look forward to dancing away with The Steadfast Tin Soldier at 313@somerset and picking out some shoes with The Elves and the Shoe Maker at Jem. Either that, they can join in the battle of The Nutcracker and The Mouse King at Parkway Parade or gallop across rooftops with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at PLQ.

See if you can spot the larger-than-life musical box at each of the malls and dance away!

These function like the real deal with music and a rotating centrepiece — definitely worth a shot for the gram and your IG stories!

Bask in the love of The Steadfast Tin Soldier at 313@somerset

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The Steadfast Tin Soldier is a romantic Christmas classic of a toy tin soldier with one leg who fell in love with a paper ballerina that too stood on one leg. After braving his way through various trials and tribulations, they eventually got together.

To revel in the romance between the tin soldier and ballerina, try to pose for the perfect ballerina shot located at level one, Discovery Walk. You can even try twirling in sync with them as they spin away gracefully atop the musical box.

While you're at it, take a romantic stroll along the beautifully lit up arches at Discovery walk — it's an excellent photo spot too!

Get enchanted by The Elves and The Shoemaker at Jem

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The Elves and the Shoemaker tells the tale of a poor shoemaker who struggles to make ends meet. At night, while he is asleep, two tiny elves get busy making shoes so he can sell them. Soon, the shoemaker's business boomed and he became rich.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

To thank the elves, the shoemaker and his wife made them warm clothes that enchanted the little magical creatures. Moral of the story? Always be grateful to those who have helped you and show appreciation to all around you.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For that perfect Instagram picture, get busy as like the elves did by striking a pose with them as they energetically spin atop the musical box. Got some sparkly new shoes while shopping? Strut them off in that Insta-worth shot with the elves!

Deliver presents with Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer at PLQ

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Everyone knows Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa's youngest and bravest reindeer. One winter night, Santa faced trouble delivering presents due to the inclement weather. To avoid disappointing the children and in the good ol' spirit of Christmas, Rudolf saved the day by leading the way with his bright, luminous nose.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Who can say no to a photo with our favourite Christmas character? While you're here, how about counting the number of Rudolphs at PLQ?

Experience a magical battle between The Nutcracker and the Mouse King at Parkway Parade

PHOTO: AsiaOne

In the battle of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, a young girl's toy Nutcracker comes alive at night to lead a band of toys to fight the Mouse King and his army of mice. After a long, exciting adventure, the young girl falls in love with the Nutcracker and breaks the curse he was under, making him human again. After which, they marry and he whisks her away to the doll kingdom where she is crowned queen.

In celebration of their love and fighting spirit, snap a photo with them twirling away in the doll kingdom at Parkway Parade. Cheers to the characters — just for the gram'.

Bundle up your gifts with mall-exclusive Christmas wrappers

PHOTO: AsiaOne

If you love the themes of the various malls, incorporate them into your presents with exquisitely designed Christmas gift wrappers that will add some pizzazz to your gifts.

These can be redeemed with every $30 spent in a single receipt. A tip for you: all four malls will each bear their own intricately themed wrappers, so collect them all!

Shop till you drop with exciting promotions

Christmas is always a season where our pockets run deep but fret not — shop at Lendlease malls and rejoice in the available promotions running from now till Dec 31.

Ever wanted to shop for free? Lendlease malls are making that dream come true for 100 lucky Lendlease Plus members with their Wish My Shopping Is Free promotion, where members can get their spending back via Lendlease E-Vouchers!

Wish For More Lendlease vouchers? Score yourself a $5 Lendlease voucher by spending $120. If you're a Lendlease Plus member, you'll only need to spend $100 to qualify for the redemption.

Good news for Citi credit cardholders — enjoy an additional $5 Lendlease voucher when you charge your spendings to your Citi credit card.

Terms and conditions apply.

For more exciting promotions, visit 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and PLQ for more information.

Lendlease X Make-A-Wish Singapore

Warm hearts this Christmas and grant wishes to children with critical illnesses. Make a donation to Make-A-Wish-Singapore using your Plus$ via the Lendlease Plus mobile app. For every 2,000 Plus$ (worth $1) contributed, $1 will be donated to Make-A-Wish Singapore.

Not a Lendlease Plus member yet?

Download the mobile app and sign up as a new Lendlease Plus member with promo code 'LLP21XMASA1' to be rewarded with 5,000 Plus$* in your account instantly!

*Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions.

Who's ready for a merry tale time? We know we are.

