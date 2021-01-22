Get more 'yu' for your yusheng: Where to get salmon sashimi, including from a vending machine

One of the highlights of most reunion dinners is lo hei, where everyone gathers around the table to toss a mix of shredded vegetables, raw fish, sauces and condiments while shouting auspicious phrases for the year ahead.

It's more than just a boisterous group activity for loved ones to partake in. Lo hei is Cantonese for "tossing up fortune" and every ingredient in a yu sheng platter has a symbolic meaning. The raw fish that usually tops the dish represents abundance and prosperity.

While having yu sheng in a restaurant is an option, you can also make your own or purchase ready-made platters to lo hei at home — it's usually more cost-friendly too. The other benefit is that you get to add more raw fish to the dish as this is the item that most people fight to eat more of.

Most Singaporeans usually opt for salmon sashimi for their yu sheng. Hence, we've rounded up convenient and affordable salmon sashimi options so you can get more 'yu' for your yu sheng.

1. Norwegian Salmon ATM

You may have chanced upon these vending machines that dispense Norwegian salmon. They started off selling salmon for cooking, but have since expanded their product line to include sashimi-grade salmon. The salmon also comes vacuum sealed and frozen so you can store it in your freezer for a few months.

It gets bonus points for being available around the clock, perfect for if you realise you need more salmon than you have at home or have additional guests at the last minute.

Salmon sashimi price: $5.90 per 100g packet

Cost per 100g: $5.90

Click here to find a vending machine near you.

2. Gurume

Gurume specialises in meat, seafood and steamboat products, making it a one-stop-shop if you need to get items for hotpot too. The salmon here is sold fresh and should be consumed within two to three days.

Salmon sashimi price: $13.80 for 220 - 250g

Cost per 100g: $5.52

Order here. Minimum order of $25 required, with next day delivery available. Free delivery for orders above $60.

3. Kuhlbarra

Though Kuhlbarra is known more for their locally farmed barramundi, they sell salmon too, including sliced salmon sashimi. The salmon sashimi has a shelf life of two days after you receive it and needs to be stored chilled at zero to three degrees celsius. Freezing is not recommended and the salmon should be consumed within four hours of opening the packet.

Salmon sashimi price: $16.90 for 250g

Cost per 100g: $6.76

Order here. Free delivery for orders above $65.

4. Song Fish

Song Fish's sashimi-grade Norwegian salmon is air-flown chilled from Norway. However, it doesn't come sliced, so more prep work is required. On the bright side, this means you have can control over how thick your fish slices are.

Salmon sashimi price: $17 for 350g

Cost per 100g: $4.85

Order here. Store pick-up available. Free delivery for orders above $100.

5. Zairyo

This Japanese online grocer sells a range of specially imported products, including salmon sashimi. Like Song Fish, the salmon comes in a fillet, not pre-sliced.

Salmon sashimi price: $22/$19.30 (when you buy two or more packs) for 300g

Cost per 100g: $6.40

Order here. Free delivery for orders above $100.

6. Ninja Food

If you are preparing multiple platters of yu sheng, you might want to consider getting a whole sashimi-grade salmon fillet from Ninja Food. Sold in large slabs, there'll be more than enough salmon sashimi to go around.

Salmon sashimi price: $56.90 for 1.3kg

Cost per 100g: $4.35

Order here. Free delivery for orders above $100.

