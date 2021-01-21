Get 'No Boyfriend/Girlfriend' and 'Not Married' face masks to fend off kaypoh relatives and their questions this CNY

With the ongoing pandemic, this year's Chinese New Year celebrations will be quite different from what we are used to. Other than sticking to the eight-person rule during gatherings and using e-hongbaos instead of physical red packets, we'll all have to don a face mask while visiting family and friends.

Well, there's a silver lining to the mask-wearing if you are dreading being grilled by kaypoh relatives about your relationship status — you have the answer for them on your mask before the question comes if you get these ones from homegrown brand wheniwasfour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKQLBPjD1GO/

Designed for Chinese New Year, these masks have phrases like "Happy new year. I do not have a boyfriend, I do not have a girlfriend" printed on the front of the mask in Chinese.

PHOTO: wheniwasfour

For those who are constantly being asked when the wedding bells are, consider getting the mask with "Happy new year. I still do not want to get married" on its front.

PHOTO: wheniwasfour

For couples who are married without a little one, there is also a mask for you that says "Happy new year, I still do not want to have a child".

PHOTO: wheniwasfour

If you are blessed with relatives who know how to mind their own business, wheniwasfour has other themed masks that can help you jazz up your Chinese New Year #OOTD.

For instance, a bak kwa mask that looks similar to our favourite but very heaty Chinese New Year snack.

There is also the Huat Flakes mask which is inspired by the popular haw flakes snack that many of us 90's kids would remember from our childhood, but with extra "prosperity". Alternatively, get the Huatmate Condensed milk mask.

PHOTO: wheniwasfour

All the wheniwasfour masks cost $10.90 each and are available on their website or physical store at Bras Basah Complex.

Address: Address: Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street #04-41, S180231

Other festive, CNY-ready masks

If the masks by wheniwasfour are not up your alley or you just want to have a different mask for all 15 days of Chinese New Year, here are some other festive ones to consider.

1. Fortune cat mask

For plenty of luck during your mahjong and blackjack sessions, a mask covered in fortune cats may help.

Order them here.

2. Mahjong mask

Alternatively, can get this mask that is designed with various types of mahjong tiles.

Order them here.

3. Cheongsam mask

PHOTO: Shopee

If you're going to be dressed in a traditional cheongsam and want a mask to match, these pretty silk ones are a good option to consider.

Order them here or here.

4. Embroidered Chinese New Year themed mask

You can't go wrong with these traditionally designed, embroidered ones that come in an assortment of designs, featuring flowers, lanterns and even oxen.

Order them here.

5. NaRaYa CNY themed mask

PHOTO: Shopee

Thai brand NaRaYa, which is known for their high-quality but affordable bags and pouches, has released masks for the Lunar New Year. These come in patterns like plum blossoms, lucky coins and peonies.

Order them here.

6. Disposable CNY mask

PHOTO: Lazada

If you prefer masks that you can just use and throw, these bright red patterned disposable ones will do the trick.

Order them here.

melissateo@asiaone.com