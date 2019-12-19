Get Out!! Celebrate this Christmas with a giant pork knuckle!

It’s the time of the year again! Wracking your brains on where to celebrate Christmas this year? Stuttgart Blackforest Boutique S-Cafe has got it covered! From their juicy pork knuckles to their famous black forest cake, your family or even date will definitely have their tastebuds satisfied! If you need further convincing, Le En and Marcus are here to try some of their dishes for you! #BlackForestCake #SCafe #GermanCuisine

Posted by AsiaOne on Thursday, December 19, 2019

Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore

Candice Cai
AsiaOne

Get Out!! is a bi-weekly video series where our hosts go out and discover new things around Singapore.

This week, Le En and Marcus head to a restaurant in Singapore where it feels like Christmas all year round!

Christmas is almost upon us and feasting is probably at the top of everyone’s minds. Next to gifting, of course. 

But why slave over the stove when you can enjoy a Christmas feast in cool, calming environs — otherwise known as restaurants?

And what better place to do that than one that’s all decked out in traditional Yuletide revelry to give you all the Christmas feels: Stuttgart Blackforest Boutique S-Cafe.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Long name notwithstanding, S-Cafe serves up the best cuisine of Swabia, a cultural region in southwest Germany of which Stuttgart is its capital.

In case you're wondering, the 'S' in S-Cafe stands for 'Sonder', which means 'special', in German. 

Be transported to a quaint German country home the moment you step into the place, located within Rendezvous Hotel at Bras Basah Road. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Decked out in fairy lights, supersized wooden toy soldiers and pine trees, it’s more or less Christmas all year round here. But during this season, it gets even more festive.

The highlight, however, is undoubtedly the food.

Photo: AsiaOne

There's no whole roasted turkey here, but diners can look forward to authentic German favourites such as sausages, pork belly roulade and pork knuckles with crackling so crispy that it has to be heard to be believed.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Of course, what's a feast without dessert? Not that it matters if your buttons are already popping.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Watch the video to see what Le En and Marcus have to say about S-Cafe's signature Black Forest cake and why it's so unusual.

Where: Stuttgart Blackforest Boutique S-Cafe, 9 Bras Basah Road, #01-01 Rendezvous Hotel Gallery, 189559
Opening hours: 11am to 11pm

candicecai@asiaone.com

 

It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on

