Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore

This week, Le En and Marcus head to a restaurant in Singapore where it feels like Christmas all year round!

Christmas is almost upon us and feasting is probably at the top of everyone’s minds. Next to gifting, of course.

But why slave over the stove when you can enjoy a Christmas feast in cool, calming environs — otherwise known as restaurants?

And what better place to do that than one that’s all decked out in traditional Yuletide revelry to give you all the Christmas feels: Stuttgart Blackforest Boutique S-Cafe.

Long name notwithstanding, S-Cafe serves up the best cuisine of Swabia, a cultural region in southwest Germany of which Stuttgart is its capital.

In case you're wondering, the 'S' in S-Cafe stands for 'Sonder', which means 'special', in German.

Be transported to a quaint German country home the moment you step into the place, located within Rendezvous Hotel at Bras Basah Road.

Decked out in fairy lights, supersized wooden toy soldiers and pine trees, it’s more or less Christmas all year round here. But during this season, it gets even more festive.

The highlight, however, is undoubtedly the food.

There's no whole roasted turkey here, but diners can look forward to authentic German favourites such as sausages, pork belly roulade and pork knuckles with crackling so crispy that it has to be heard to be believed.

Of course, what's a feast without dessert? Not that it matters if your buttons are already popping.

Watch the video to see what Le En and Marcus have to say about S-Cafe's signature Black Forest cake and why it's so unusual.

Where: Stuttgart Blackforest Boutique S-Cafe, 9 Bras Basah Road, #01-01 Rendezvous Hotel Gallery, 189559

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm

