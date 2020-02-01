GO!! We share a meal with zoo animals!

This week in Get Out!! we get in touch with our wild side! Le En and Kexin check out “Breakfast with Wildlife” where they get to enjoy an awesome breakfast buffet and meet some orangutans at the same time! Never heard of such a service before? �Watch the video to find out more!

Posted by AsiaOne on Thursday, January 2, 2020

Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo

Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Get Out!! is a bi-weekly video series where our hosts go out and discover new things around Singapore.

This week, Le En and Kexin have 'Breakfast with Wildlife' where they get to enjoy a breakfast buffet and meet some orangutans at the same time.

When was the last time you set foot in the Singapore Zoo?

If it's been a long time, here's another reason to spend a day there with the family: Breakfast with Wildlife.

The event was started in 1982 as Breakfast with an Orangutan, hosted by Ah Meng, Singapore Zoo's very own celebrity.

After her passing in 2008, it took the Singapore Zoo eight long years to revive it again on Jan 1, 2019, renaming it Breakfast with Wildlife. This time, the breakfast is hosted by Ah Meng's granddaughter, Ishta, at the Ah Meng Bistro.

The bistro is designed with an open concept, using rock walls, streams and other natural elements to separate the animals from diners, so you can be in close proximity with the animals while you enjoy your meal.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The award-winning breakfast sees a buffet line with a variety of cuisines, including local food, Western dishes and more. 

The highlight of the breakfast is definitely getting up close and personal with the orangutans and having a photo opportunity with them at the Treeway. There will also be guest appearances by other animals in the zoo, including the macaws and snakes.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Watch the video to find out what Le En and Kexin think about having Breakfast with Wildlife! 

Price: $25 (children), $35 (adults)
Where: 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
Opening hours: 9am to 1030am daily

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Get Out Food and Drinks

