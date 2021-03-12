Get pizzas from Pizza Hut at only 99 cents

If you aren't a fan of Pizza Hut's new bubble tea pizza and simply want something from their regular menu, the good news is: some of their pizzas are now at 99 cents from now till March 25.

All you need to do is spend a minimum amount of $15 and opt for self-collection or delivery to enjoy this deal.

The promotion is only available for their regular sized pizzas in the Favourites range.

Flavours available include:

BBQ Chunky Chic

Cheese 'n' Chic

Chic Ham 'n' Shroom

Ocean Delight

Simply Cheese

Very Beefy

These will be available while stocks last and are not valid with any other promotions, promo codes or discounts.

It is also limited to one redemption per transaction. Sorry, you can't order an infinite amount of 99 cents pizzas in one sitting.

If you're opting for delivery, do also note that standard delivery surcharges apply.

Deal ends: March 25

