Get ready to blast off at the largest indoor space-themed carnival in town

As the festive season rolls around, why not take a trip high above the Christmas trees to outer space?

Most of us are short of a few million dollars for a ticket, but that's not a problem. Singapore EXPO is bringing back Space Fest @ EXPO and admission is free for all.

Space Fest @ EXPO, held at Singapore EXPO Hall 6, is the nation's biggest indoor space-themed carnival. From Dec 2 to 31, you can expect a thrilling array of carnival rides, live stage performances, food and retail pop-ups, as well as arts and crafts activities.

Here are five things you shouldn't miss at the festival, for a day of fun that's out of this world.

Over 20 exciting carnival rides and games

Space Fest @ EXPO is raising the bar this year, with fantastic carnival rides, games, and inflatables, courtesy of official carnival partner Uncle Ringo. While we're all familiar with the fiesta of fun that comes with Uncle Ringo rides, the attractions here have a delightful twist. They're all space-themed!

Imagine racing through the cosmos on an interplanetary adventure or bouncing weightlessly on an inflatable castle. With a little creativity, you don't need to travel long distances during the school holidays for an epic adventure.

Do take note that all budding cosmonauts will need a Space Pass for their adventures. Preload it with credits to enjoy the rides and games anytime throughout the whole of December.

Buy your Space Pass online:

$48 for $50 worth of credits

$90 for $100 worth of credits

$160 for $200 worth of credits

Buy your Space Pass at the door:

For onsite purchases, the first 50 Space Pass purchases daily with a minimum spend of $50 credits will be entitled to a limited edition Space Fest merchandise (while stocks last)!

Neon space-themed decor and installations

Heading to space is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You'd want to bring home a commemorative photo or two.

Luckily, the carnival space will be decked with neon lights and dynamic space-themed installations - a stellar backdrop for some Instagram-worthy photos.

Parents can fill their scrapbooks and family photo albums with unique pictures of their little ones at the various installations in the hall. And if you're searching for a quirky photoshoot location with your friends or significant other, this is the place to be this season.

Thematic food and retail pop-ups

Space Fest @ EXPO will offer delicious treats from all over the galaxy - grain bowls, rice bowls, salads, pastas, burgers, Pani Puri and more. You can find them at the various food and drink trucks and booths available at the Aurora Bazaar.

Organised by INVADE, the bazaar will also have plenty of retail booths stocking unique merchandise and space-themed baubles and keepsakes. If you're in need of some last-minute Christmas gift shopping, you'll definitely find something special at the marketplace that's sure to amuse and delight your friends and family.

The Aurora Bazaar will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 9pm.

Arts and crafts activities

Space Fest @ EXPO will also have a crafts corner for those seeking some art therapy.

Express your creativity by decorating space-themed trinkets to take home with you - a little stardust to brighten up your home!

Live stage performances

If you're just looking to enjoy the ambience and have an impromptu picnic 'under the stars', visit the space zones on the weekends for Space Beats.

Grab some delectable snacks from the Aurora Bazaar, find a cosy spot and tune in to the live entertainment, featuring performances by Singapore-based artistes like Shagies, Jive Talking, ETC and Elyse.

With a multitude of thrills and trills waiting for you at Space Fest @ EXPO, don't miss out on the opportunity to escape the stresses of today and blast off on an unforgettable space expedition with your loved ones.

For more information on Space Fest @ EXPO, check out Singapore EXPO's website. Tickets to the event are available online.

Space Fest @ EXPO happens from December 2 to 31.

Monday to Thursday: 1pm to 9pm

Friday to Sunday: 11am to 9pm

Address: 1 Expo Dr, Singapore 486150

This article is brought to you in partnership with the Singapore EXPO.

sophiakuek@asiaone.com