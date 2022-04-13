Get rewarded for your beauty recycling efforts at Takashimaya

Sustainability has been a hot topic for the last few years, and will be a key focus area for many more companies and individuals, moving forward. Beauty brands are getting on board too, by incorporating green practices and products into their business plans.

If you’re looking to adopt a greener beauty routine, you’ll want to drop by Takashimaya Beauty and Ladies’ Accessories section at level 1. Here, you’ll find many familiar beauty brands that offer eco-friendly options such as refillable products and vegan-friendly skincare.

From now to May 1, 2022, Takashimaya is organising a ‘Taste of Repurpose’ event that encourages more people to do their part for our environment. The department store is offering the following perks:

*First 500 customers get to enjoy $5 off with return of any empty full-sized cosmetics bottle/jar or with any purchase of cosmetics refill products at Cosmetics Department Level 1

*Receive a $20 voucher with a minimum purchase of $300 on Sustainable Brands at Beauty & Ladies Accessories Department Level 1

All vouchers are not stackable. Terms & conditions apply.

Before heading down, look out for these special deals and rewards offered by your favourite beauty brands in Takashimaya.

Decorté

PHOTO: Decorté

Receive a six-piece trial kit (worth $28) when you return any Decorté empty bottle.

Sulwhasoo

PHOTO: Sulwhasoo

Receive a two-piece Essential Comfort kit (worth $18) when you return any full-sized skincare empty. Limited to one redemption per customer.

Shiseido

PHOTO: Shiseido

Receive an additional two-piece gift (worth $41) with purchase of any two refillables.

Clarins

PHOTO: Clarins

Receive a two-piece gift (worth $52) with purchase of the new UV Plus 50ml, Beige (worth $108). Receive a $10 Clarins voucher with a minimum purchase of $100 with every three empty bottles returned. Limited to first 100 customers.

Shu Uemura

PHOTO: Shu Uemura

Receive a two-piece deluxe gift with purchase of any two refillables. Receive an additional 20 Shu Member Points when you return your emptied and clean Cleansing Oil Bottle.

Albion

PHOTO: Albion

Receive an additional two-piece Skin Conditioner Essential Paper Mask 12 ml (worth $16) with purchase of Eclafutur 60ml Refill.

Kanebo

PHOTO: Kanebo

Receive two sets of IHOPE gift sets in velvety pouch (worth $221) with purchase of two-piece Kanebo Lift Serum Refill at $576.

Estée Lauder

PHOTO: Estée Lauder

Receive a two-piece gift (worth $142) with purchase of Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Serum refill at $433.

Lancôme

PHOTO: Lancome

Get the Absolue Soft Cream Refill 60ml set at $390 (worth $640).

Chantecaille

PHOTO: Chantecaille

Buy the exclusive Bio Lifting Duo at $629 from this vegan-friendly skincare brand, and receive an additional two-piece gift (worth $113).

The ‘Taste of Repurpose’ event is happening from now till May 1, 2022, at Takashimaya’s Beauty & Ladies Accessories, Level 1.

This article was first published in Her World Online.