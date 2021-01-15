Get rid of oily scalp with these 11 deep-cleansing hair products

Do your locks feel greasy and gross at the end of the day? If so, you could be suffering from an oily scalp, in which your scalp produces more sebum than necessary. This could be due to a variety of reasons, from stress, diet , to using the wrong type of products for your hair.

With an oily scalp, it’s likely that your hair strands are feeling greasy too. Oil isn’t all bad, but when oily scalp is present that’s where the problem lies.

Especially if you have fine or straight hair that gets weighed down by all of it. From shampoos, serums to scrubs, here are nine hair care products to get to the root of the problem:

Best Shampoo For Oily Hair 2021 - Expert's Pick: Klorane Oil Control Shampoo with Nettle, $18.90 (400 ml)

Specifically formulated for oily hair, Klorane’s shampoo helps regulate excess sebum and allows you to wash your hair less frequently to keep it clean for longer. Its formula is also volume-enhancing and will help leave the hair feeling soft and bouncy.

PHS Hairscience ADV Purifying Tonic (100 ml), $108

If you have both an oily scalp and a dandruff problem, this anti-microbial tonic helps to relieve itching and regulate sebum production and skin cell turnover.

It also regulates the sebum secretion in your scalp to keep it balanced and prevent greasy hair.

Essential Deep Cleansing Care Shampoo and Conditioner (700 ml), $26.90

Many Singaporean women have dreaded combination hair (that is, an oily scalp and dry hair ends). Washing your hair with this shampoo could be the solution – it uses a Smart Cuticle Care and Sebum Cleansing Technology what claims to refresh oily hair at the roots and leave the ends well-moisturised.

This intensive deep cleaning shampoo and conditioner duo helps to achieve long-lasting oil control within the hair from roots to ends.

Orbis Scalp & Hair Essence (150 ml), $28

This contains vitamin B6 to restore sebum balance as well as golden chamomile and royal jelly extracts, which condition and protect the scalp from environmental stressors like active oxygen.

Best Shampoo For Oily Hair 2021 - Editor's Pick: Moist Diane Perfect Beauty Extra Fresh & Hydrate Shampoo, $16.90 (450 ml)

Using lightweight organic argan oil, this shampoo deeply cleanses and purifies the scalp to remove sebum and dirt without stripping away your hair’s natural moisture.

It also uses Feather Keratin to help hydrate dry and damaged ends.

Aveda Invati Exfoliating Shampoo (200 ml), $48

The wintergreen-derived salicylic acid in this shampoo helps to exfoliate the scalp, removing the build-up of sebum and product residue that may clog pores in hair. It gently exfoliates and cleanses the scalp to help nourish the hair and prevent any breakage during shampooing.

Simply massage it into damp hair and the scalp thoroughly and rinse it out before following up with the rest of your hair routine.

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo, $82 (1000 ml)

Ideal for all hair types, this invigorating cleanser is enriched with tea tree oil and leaves the hair feeling refreshed and shiny. The peppermint helps to soothe the scalp and keep it from feeling itchy.

Plus, this Tea Tree Special Shampoo is also vegan, colour safe, and paraben-free, making it perfect for daily use.

Kiehl's Tea Tree Oil Shampoo (500 ml), $61

Formulated with a unique herbal-based formulation, this shampoo enriches the scalp and helps to hydrate and nurture the hair.

Targeting normal to oily scalps, the shampoo contains herbal extracts like ivy and lavender and provides an astringent yet invigorating effect while soothing the scalp.

Ryo Scalp Deel Cleansing Shampoo, $16.90 (400 ml)

Using 100 per cent fermented mint that’s grown in Korea, this shampoo purifies the scalp and deeply cleanses the hair, all while balancing the sebum control to keep the scalp healthy.

Enriched with pine needle, the shampoo helps to purify and condition the scalp from the start.

Follizin Balancing Cleanser (950 ml), $88

Regulates and balances the levels of natural oil and moisture in your scalp with an advanced hydrolipid balancing technology.

Peppermint oil is infused as an anti-microbial and anti-oxidant to control excess production of oil and help add a healthy shine to your hair.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, $72 (250 ml)

For a purifying scalp that lends volume after, this Christophe Robin is ideal to treat the hair. A detox treatment that cleanses, purifies, and restores balance, this sea-salt rich hair scrub helps to stimulate blood circulation and soothe any itching sensations around the scalp.

