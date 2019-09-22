Get rid of sleep deprivation with these 5 simple tips

Read also

Exercise is generally the best and most effective way to combat any illness and health problems-even sleep.

The National Sleep Foundation in the US discovered that people who regularly exercised were getting better sleep than those who did not.

Having a good workout releases endorphins in your body which lifts your mood up and reduces stress.

However, it is not recommended to do heavy workouts closer to your bedtime as this might make you feel alert. Charlene Galmado, Medical Director at Johns Hopkins Centre for Sleep suggests doing slower and less strenuous exercises such as yoga.

2. TURN YOUR BEDROOM INTO A SLEEP-INDUCING ENVIRONMENT