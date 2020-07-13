Get in shape: But first, we debunk 5 fitness myths

Since the start of the Circuit Breaker, YouTube home workouts have soared in popularity as gyms and exercise corners around Singapore close temporarily.

You might have even heard of popular fitness YouTuber Chloe Ting and her viral video Get Abs in 2 WEEKS | Abs Workout Challenge which has an insane 175 million views.

But like everything else on the Internet, such content needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Certified personal trainer and bodybuilder NK, who famously lambasted Chloe's videos, and registered dietician Delsye Tien debunk 5 common fitness myths!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.