Get Shin Min-ah's makeup look from Netflix's Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

If you’re feeling the post-Hometown Cha Cha Cha blues now that the finale has aired , you’re not alone. We’re missing Netflix’s hit K-drama of 2021 too, especially the charming Chief Hong, Director Ji, and the cheery Yoon Hye-jin.

Yoon Hye-jin: The shopaholic

PHOTO: Netflix

The lead character she played, Yoon Hye-jin, aka the all things branded-loving Seoul urbanite dentist was a hardcore shopaholic.

Yoon loved designer clothes (cue Gucci dresses), princess-like Roger Vivier shoes (did you know she designed some Mary-Janes for them?), and was seen with a new handbag in every scene – mini Lady Dior in multiple colours, and Gucci handbags.

Shin Min-ah's Givenchy lipstick

PHOTO: Netflix

If you’ve noticed, her vanity table is pretty packed too. Shortly after she moved to the rural seaside town of Gongjin, Yoon Hye-jin had to make a trip back to Seoul to attend a fellow university mate’s wedding.

In her pursuit to look successful and rich, Yoon went on an online shopping spree and donned her “battlefield”-worthy lipstick by Givenchy Beauty.

Givenchy Beauty muse

PHOTO: Instagram/illusomina

Little did we know that Shin Min-A is a real-life muse for the luxury makeup and skincare brand, Givenchy Beauty. The lipstick that she wore in the show? The matte and creamy Givenchy Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick ($55 on Sephora Singapore).

Hair

PHOTO: Instagram/illusomina

Fancy recreating Yoon Hye-jin’s classy and demure Seoul urbanite look? Start from the hair – if you have long hair, you can switch things up by getting some long fringe like Shin Min-a does.

Then, side part your hair and tuck the long fringe behind your ears. She then secures her hair with a practical low ponytail.

Skincare

PHOTO: Instagram/illusomina

Shin Min-a is the face of Givenchy Beauty in South Korea – specifically Givenchy’s premium luxury Le Soin Noir skincare range that’s priced from $200 and upwards. Its key ingredient?

Algae, a key skincare ingredient that you’ll commonly find in luxury to mainstream skincare products such as La Mer, Biossance, Dr. Dennis Gross, and more. Why algae? In Givenchy’s case, it’s used as a powerful anti-ageing ingredient to smooth wrinkles, tone the skin, and even out the skin texture.

Makeup

PHOTO: Instagram/illusomina

Shin Min-a has never been fond of heavy or dramatic makeup throughout her career and her roles. In fact, she once told Cosmo Korea that she tries to portray a “bright and positive” image to the public. Sounds about right, her role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha got viewers all warm-hearted and giggling in her clumsiness and puppy love.

To recreate her look, you’ll want to hop onboard the ‘no makeup makeup look’ trend. Focus on skincare – clear up the skin’s acne or blackheads with regular facials (a recommended list here).

Try these makeup products

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

Then opt for a lightweight foundation. Dust a thin layer of setting powder to add some glow (and to combat the humid stickiness).

Add a barely-there touch of blush, get your eyebrows shaped (keep them to your natural width), followed by an everyday pink lipstick or a deep, velvety red one for the “battlefield”.

Try:

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.