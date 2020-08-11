Get these beauty subscription boxes delivered right to your doorstep

Subscription boxes can not only help you save money but they also work for all levels of beauty enthusiasts.

Whether you’re a newbie trying to figure out what skincare and makeup products might work for you, or a veteran looking to experiment with beauty products you wouldn’t normally pick up, beauty subscription boxes have something for everyone.

It’s like receiving a mystery care package every month without the pressure of committing to a full-sized product you may not love. Here are some you can get delivered to Singapore. Happy shopping.

1. Orglamix

Handcrafted, vegan and 100 per cent natural, Orglamix harnesses the power of minerals without the use of harmful ingredients to provide makeup and skincare that is super fun and safe for all skin types.

Their boxes start at $21/month excluding shipping and if you want the latest colours of their bestselling natural eyeshadows, they have a box just for that too!

2. NoMakeNoLife

For unique beauty products from Korea and Japan, none do it better than NoMakeNoLife. Their products are almost too cute to use, and each box promises a whole lot of fun. You will not be able to resist snapping a pic for Instagram with these boxes that are $49/month excluding shipping. Kawaii!

3. BlackBox

If the uncertainty of a subscription box brings you too much anxiety, BlackBox gives you some of that control back by letting you choose exactly which products go into your box.

Choose from a range of Classic or Luxury products (depending on how bougie you feel) and review them later to help others decide.

The price of your box varies depending on the products you choose but the cheapest option is four classic products for only $5.90 and shipping is free!

4. BomiBox

If you want something that really gives you that bang for your buck, BomiBox is another K-Beauty subscription service that offers eight products from prominent brands like Laniege and Isntree, including a few full-sized goodies.

At $54 per month, this is a steal as Bomibox promises that their boxes are valued at over $100.

5. Medusa's Make-Up

Each and every box from Medusa’s Make-Up contains three to four products that are vegan and cruelty-free, so you can be sure that you’ll doll up without feeling an ounce of guilt. From $22/month excluding shipping.

6. LOVE GOODLY

Another feel-good box is the one from LOVE GOODLY, which also comes with products that are cruelty- and toxin-free and that have a retail a combined retail value of over $100. There are two types of boxes available: essential and VIP. From $40/box excluding shipping.

7. ColorMeHappy Cosmetics

ColorMeHappy Cosmetics is based in Singapore, so you’ll receive your goodies faster than you can say “checkout”. Get three made-in-Korea lip products delivered to you every month — though you also have the option of receiving just one. From $13/month.

8. PinkSeoul

A customised K-beauty box means that your skin type and preferences are taken into careful consideration, and this is just the type PinkSeoul offers. The US-based company delivers a box full of sheet masks every month and a box packed with beauty products every two months.

From $40/month excluding shipping.

9. Lip Monthly

How does paying $13 for a box of lip products with a retail value of up to $100 sound? If it sounds like an absolute steal, which it is, you’ve got to apply for a subscription with Lip Monthly. Several other types of plans are available. From $13/month excluding shipping.

10. Lookfantastic

Want to try out products from premium brands without having to spend time picking and choosing? Lookfantastic is your friend. A three-month plan is currently going for $80 excluding shipping.

11. Kira Kira Crate

Be the proud owner of six to eight Japanese beauty products every month with Kira Kira Crate, which not only offers skincare and makeup goodies but also cool bath essentials. From $29/month. Pssst, shipping is free!

12. Go Scratch It

Show your nails some TLC with limited edition nail wraps by NinaNailedIt and other exclusive nail art extras. Go Scratch It doesn’t usually ship internationally but special arrangements can be made. From $13/month.

13. Mishibox

Tear into the latest K-beauty products every month with the US-based Mishibox, which thoughtfully includes English instructions in every package. A three-month plan is going for $80 excluding shipping.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.