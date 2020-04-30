Get tips on how to stay happy and healthy while WFH from Dr Lim Yun Chin

Staying at home during circuit breaker got you down with cabin fever? Feeling down and not quite yourself during this period? Worried about family members who don't seem to be coping well with being at home most of the time?

If any of the above apply to you or a loved one, tune in to a live session of Ask My Doctor: How to unplug from work-life when #WFH on AsiaOne's Facebook page today (April 30) at 9pm.

Raffles Hospital consultant psychiatrist Dr Lim Yun Chin will share how you can to care for your wellbeing while working from home and what to be aware of to ensure that your mental wellbeing is cared for.

He will also give pointers on how you can talk to your loved ones who may be struggling during circuit breaker, as well as take questions from the audience together with host, Irene Ang.

Join us and learn how to set healthy boundaries that will relieve the potential mental stress that comes with working from home during this circuit breaker today at 9pm.