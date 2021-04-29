Get Wagyu steaks for $10 and Boston lobsters for $15 at this warehouse sale in Sembawang

Mother's Day is often the day to bond, eat or shop with mum. If you are looking to do just that, why not stock up on some premium groceries at Frozen & Co's Mother's Day warehouse sale.

Seafood and meat distributor Frozen & Co's warehouse sale will will run for five days — from today (April 29) till May 3, 2021, from 8am to 11pm daily.

You can expect $10 Wagyu beef steaks in cuts of 200-230g, $15 Boston lobsters and more.

【Mother's Day Special】Farmer's Market is back with the popular $10 Wagyu Steaks, $15 Lobsters & More! 29th April - 3rd... Posted by Frozen & Co on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Are you or your mum picky when it comes to steak? Fret not because the sale covers a wide selection.

PHOTO: Facebook/Frozen & Co

Deal ends: May 3, 2021

Address: 59b Jalan Malu Malu



