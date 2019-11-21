Get Out!! You won’t go hungry at this salon!

At Walking On Sunshine at Orchard Central, you can get your hair done AND satisfy your cafe food cravings at the same place. Be sure to try the cafe's signature soufflé pancake! Watch Le En and Tay Kexin gush over the food and peaceful vibes at this aesthetic one-stop beauty hub. #WalkingOnSunshine #SingaporeCafe #KoreanHairSalon

Posted by AsiaOne on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Get Out!! is a bi-weekly video series where our hosts go out and discover new things around Singapore.

This week, Le En and Kexin head to a beauty and dining concept in Orchard Road to check out a cafe that's hidden within a hair salon while being surrounded by flowers and plants to make them feel closer to nature. 

Look no further than Walking on Sunshine for a dainty place to have your hair and cafe food fix.

Walking on Sunshine, located in Orchard Central, offers an escape from the busy city life to a one-stop beauty enclave that features a salon, cafe and retail space where you can get some well-deserved pampering, all under one roof.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

If you're looking to have a hair makeover, the team consists of hairstylists who specialise in different areas including Korean men and women haircuts, Korean perms, creative hair colouring and more.

Your partner could even have a complimentary manicure session at the nail salon while waiting for you to be done. 

There's also a retail shop selling eyewear from Jeju island, handcrafted candles and an in-house florist, so you can surprise your date with a bouquet of flowers.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

In this episode, Le En and Kexin give the cafe food in Walking on Sunshine a go. 

It serves all-day-brunch, mains, pizzas and its hot-selling Signature Souffle Pancake ($20.50) that Le En cannot stop gushing about.

The Signature Souffle Pancake is topped with chunks of fruits that give the fluffy pancakes a burst of flavour. 

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Wondering what else on the menu? Watch to find out more!   

Where: Walking on Sunshine
Address: Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Rd, #03-07, Singapore 238896
Tel: +65 8877 8800

melissagoh@asiaone.com

