Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

This week, Le En and Kexin head to a beauty and dining concept in Orchard Road to check out a cafe that's hidden within a hair salon while being surrounded by flowers and plants to make them feel closer to nature.

Look no further than Walking on Sunshine for a dainty place to have your hair and cafe food fix.

Walking on Sunshine, located in Orchard Central, offers an escape from the busy city life to a one-stop beauty enclave that features a salon, cafe and retail space where you can get some well-deserved pampering, all under one roof.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

If you're looking to have a hair makeover, the team consists of hairstylists who specialise in different areas including Korean men and women haircuts, Korean perms, creative hair colouring and more.

Your partner could even have a complimentary manicure session at the nail salon while waiting for you to be done.

There's also a retail shop selling eyewear from Jeju island, handcrafted candles and an in-house florist, so you can surprise your date with a bouquet of flowers.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

In this episode, Le En and Kexin give the cafe food in Walking on Sunshine a go.

It serves all-day-brunch, mains, pizzas and its hot-selling Signature Souffle Pancake ($20.50) that Le En cannot stop gushing about.

The Signature Souffle Pancake is topped with chunks of fruits that give the fluffy pancakes a burst of flavour.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Wondering what else on the menu? Watch to find out more!

Where: Walking on Sunshine

Address: Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Rd, #03-07, Singapore 238896

Tel: +65 8877 8800

