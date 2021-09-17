Get yourself $1 novels at The Book Barracks for a good cause

Calling all bookworms, it's time to get yourself pumped up for The Book Barracks, a weekend book fair organised by Books Beyond Borders.

This week's fair begins today (Sept 17) and goes on till Sept 19. There'll be a selection of about 200 novels going for a dollar each.

If that's not enticing enough, you'd also be able to browse through over 4,000 curated novels priced at $5, $7 and $10.

You can expect a photo exhibition too, and you'll get the chance to learn more about the literacy projects Books Beyond Borders is helping to fund in Nepal.

Books Beyond Borders is a social business dedicated to expanding educational opportunities in the developing world.

Note that no walk-ins are allowed so do head over to their website to get yourself an RSVP voucher. Each voucher costs $5 and can be used to offset your bill on that day.

Don't forget to bring along your tote bags too.

Address: 41 Jln Pemimpin, #03-01E Kong Beng Industrial Building, Singapore 577186

Deal ends: Sept 19

