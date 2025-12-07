GetGo-backed ZipZap launches new 'Subscribe & Share' function

Aiming to reshape the car rental and car-sharing landscape once again, GetGo-backed car subscription platform, ZipZap, has announced the official rollout of its 'Subscribe & Share' feature following a beta-period that first began in July this year.

The feature has been held up as the first of its kind in the car rental market, and allows subscribers to share their ZipZap Cars on GetGo's platform during idle periods to offset their own subscription costs.

Here's how it works: Imagine you've gotten a car from ZipZap for six months, but are proceeding to take the family out of the country for two weeks during the December holidays. Alternatively, you might be on parental leave for a month, and don't need to use your car as frequently during the period.

In both scenarios, 'Subscribe & Share' allows you to make your ZipZap car available on GetGo's managed platform, following which you can offset some of the subscription fees for said car.

ZipZap has specifically highlighted both the convenience and peace of mind that its subscribers can enjoy with this feature.

For starters, subscribers are given the freedom to decide if and when to make their cars available, with the ability to allocate time periods for when they would like to share their car.

Furthermore, the feature operates within GetGo's closed-loop system, with all listings managed centrally to ensure that ZipZap and GetGo retain full operation oversight. Crucially, this includes essential matters such as insurance and servicing, and also grants access to GetGo's full user base in Singapore, which currently numbers over half a million drivers.

Finally, ZipZap has promised that the 'Subscribe & Share' process is entirely seamless since it manages the end-to-end process from listing to handover.

Though only launching in its official, full form now, 'Subscribe & Share' has apparently already been well-received. ZipZap reports that in the beta-period alone, the feature drew interest from nearly 60per cent of its total subscribers.

Speaking on the news, Toh Ting Feng, CEO of ZipZap and GetGo, shared, "We're heartened by the overwhelmingly positive response since our pilot launch of 'Subscribe & Share'. We're happy to now empower our wider pool of subscribers with the feature, giving them a smarter way to make the most of their cars when idle, and receiving savings by offsetting their subscription costs.”

This article was first published in sgCarMart.