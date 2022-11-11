Geylang Lorong 29 Fried Hokkien Mee founder dies, netizens pay tribute to the local 'giant of Hokkien mee'

Hokkien mee is a simple dish that can divide even the most casual foodies.

But all Hokkien mee fans can agree that Singapore has just lost a titan in the form of Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee founder Alex.

The elderly hawker passed away peacefully yesterday (Nov 10) according to the stall's Facebook page.

The wake takes place at the void deck of Blk 870 Tampines Street 83 and runs till Nov 14.

The sad news was also shared on other food-related Facebook groups including Can Eat! Hawker Food and Hawker United – Dabao 2020, prompting an outpouring of condolences.

Netizens were understandably upset, but many paid tribute to Alex and his humble plate of Hokkien mee.

Netizens from across the globe pay tribute to Alex and his Hokkien mee. Screengrab/Facebook/GeylangLorong29CharcoalHokkienMee

One superfan was apologetic that he wouldn't be able to head down to the "giant of Hokkien mee' wake to pay his last respect in the flesh!

One superfan paid tribute to Alex calling him the 'giant of Hokkien mee'. Screengrab/Facebook/GeylangLorong29CharcoalHokkienMee

Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee was started by Alex in the 2000s after he left his former job as a television antennae technician.

The stall - located in a cosy coffee shop along East Coast Road – still uses charcoal to fry their signature Hokkien Mee. They also offer traditional pork satay sourced from City Satay.

Although Alex is gone, one thing's for sure - Geylang Lorong 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee is in safe hands.

His daughter Penny has been running the day-to-day operations of the store with her husband for a while now since Alex decided to retire.

ALSO READ: Best hokkien mee in Singapore: Top spots to slurp up this magical seafood concoction

However, he was still frequently seen helping out at the East Coast stall.

timothywee@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.