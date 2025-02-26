Geylang Serai lights up as Ramadan bazaar returns with 500 stalls

Festive lights adorned Geylang Road and Sims Avenue on Tuesday (Feb 25) as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong launched the Hari Raya light-up at Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS).

The event also marked the start of the annual Ramadan bazaar.

The 2025 light-up—themed #RayaBersama, or Raya Together—will be up until April 10.

This will be the first year that the design includes Raya sweet treats such as flower-shaped kuih, which symbolises unity and harmony, said WGS.

Traditional elements such as kompang drums, ketupat, and kampung houses can also be found in the design.

The light-up was designed by a committee of grassroot leaders from Geylang Serai, Kembangan-Chai Chee and Marine Parade.

The annual bazaar, popular among celebrants, will feature about 500 stalls and is set to run until the end of Ramadan on March 30, operating daily from 10am to 11.59pm.

On March 31, the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the bazaar will run till 6am.

The introduction of four F&B zones is expected to help manage crowd flow, said WGS, with the hope that it can also encourage visitors to explore different areas of the bazaar.

A 360-degree stage will also offer visitors a more immersive experience of the daily performances, which include local and international artistes such as Noraniza Idris and Haziq Rosebi from Malaysia, and Singapore's Hady Mirza.

Address: Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Turn, Singapore 408528

Opening hours: Feb 26 to March 30, 10am to 11.59pm. March 31, till 6am

