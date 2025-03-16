Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025 guide: What are the must-sees?

The wait is over-Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025 is here! Not gonna lie, I've skipped the past couple of years mainly because I couldn't bear the crowd (It gets really crowded).

But that clashes big time with my foodie personality, so it's been a pretty tortuous experience whenever the Bazaar rolls around.

However, I think enough is enough-because I've seen some of the stalls that are setting up and I do not think my foodie half is going to allow me to deprive it any longer.

If you're looking for the inside scoop on what to expect at this year's Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, you're in the right place. This article will walk you through some of the classic favorites you won't want to miss, along with exciting new innovations making their debut.

Plus, I've got some handy tips to help you navigate the crowds and make the most of your experience at the 2025 edition of the bazaar.

What's on at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025

This year’s bazaar boasts a total of 500 stalls, with 150 dedicated to serving up delicious halal-friendly fare.

When: Feb 26, 2025 to March 31, 2025, 10 am to 11:59 pm daily

Where: From Geylang Serai Market to the area beside Tanjong Katong Complex

Total number of stalls: 500

Number of food stalls: 150

Food prices: From $3

Entry: Free

This year's iteration of the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025 is looking to be pretty similar to last year’s, which means some of your favorite aspects from last year are making a return.

The $3 menu returns

Who said food can't be cheap in today's capitalistic world? I'm, of course, exaggerating because I'm pretty sure both you and I are going to be spending more than $3 when we visit the bazaar.

But — the point is, like last year, all food vendors will be required to have at least one budget-friendly item on their repertoire of delicacies.

Extended opening hours for the last night

Like last year, the last night of the bazaar will run till the wee hours of the morning on March 31, 2025. This time, it’s closing at 4 am — two hours earlier than before. But I reckon it’s still more than enough time to chomp and shop through most of the market.

Eat with peace of mind

Every stall at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025 must be either halal-certified, owned by a Muslim proprietor, or endorsed by a halal certification consultant. So, you will be able to feast with your family with peace of mind!

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025: What's worth checking out?

With so much to do at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025, making just one visit can be tough.If you're short on time, here are some food stalls (and other attractions) that are worth checking out.

Soak in the atmosphere through the festive light installations, performances, and activities

This year's light-up theme, "Raya Bersama" (which means Raya Together), beautifully captures the spirit of community and togetherness. Designed by a dedicated committee of grassroots leaders from Geylang Serai, Kembangan-Chai Chee, and Marine Parade, the display reflects a shared commitment to celebrating unity.

It's a fitting theme that perfectly aligns with the event's core message of connection and inclusivity.

It goes without saying that you'll be able to enjoy some stylish light installations as you go about your shopping and food hunting. Go a step further and snap some instaworthy photos while you're at it.

There will also be live performances daily for the duration of the bazaar, including traditional music shows and comedy segments so you definitely won't be short on entertainment.

Food and beverage stalls to look out for

Ah, now you're speaking my language. Here are some of the top highlights that you can expect to fill your belly with in this year’s edition of the bazaar.

1. Roti Awan

This one has been popping up on every must-try list I've seen-and after laying eyes on it, I can see why. Roti Awan, which translates to cloud bread, looks just as dreamy as it sounds. These soft, pillowy steamed buns come stuffed to the brim with your choice of filling, making for a seriously indulgent bite.

With flavors like Rose Bandung Biscoff ($6), Matcha ($5), and Kaya Kelapa ($5), there's something for every taste bud. As for me? I'm making a beeline for that Rose Bandung Biscoff — no question.

Fair warning: queues for this one are bound to be long, so if you want to get your hands on these fluffy beauties, get there early!

2. Ranor Tenggiri Fresh Otah

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci4XSs9OXta/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

I don't know about you, but every time I've had otah in recent years, it's been pretty meh. Cold, processed-looking, and just... off. If you've felt the same, let me introduce you to a game-changer: Ranor Tenggiri Fresh Otah.

Located right by the main entrance of the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, this stall is impossible to miss — and trust me, you don't want to. Unlike the lackluster otahs of the past, these are freshly grilled, steaming hot, and packed with bold, authentic flavors.

Beyond the classic fish otah, they've stepped up their game with scallop, prawn, and even crab otah, all for just $1.50 a piece. Each bite delivers that rich umami kick and smoky aroma that otah is meant to have.

Otah lovers, this one's a must-try. Don't sleep on it!

3. Meat My Meat

Picture this: gooey, melty cheese and perfectly grilled beef slices, all tucked into a soft, buttery brioche bun. You're already salivating, right?

A true bazaar classic that's stood the test of time-there's no way we're leaving this one off the list. You can't go jalan jalan without one of their sinful Philly cheesesteaks in hand.

Sure, it's a little on the pricier side ($11.90 for the must-try Mozza Philly Cheesesteak), but come on — it's a once-a-year indulgence, and it's so worth it.

They've also got truffle fries loaded with parmesan ($9.90) and cheesesteak fries ($10.90) for that extra dose of cheesy, meaty goodness.

Trust me, this one's a non-negotiable.

4. Crispy Kunafa

Calling all sweet tooths! Just writing about this makes me feel like I'm getting type 2 — but let's be honest, some things are worth the sugar rush.

Crispy Kunafa takes the classic Arabic dessert and dials it up to 16 with a wild variety of flavors. Traditionally made with shredded phyllo dough, butter, and gooey cheese or cream, they've put their own spin on it with flavors like Blue Paddle Pop, Ferrero Rocher, and Nutella — because why not go all out?

At $13 a piece, it's definitely a splurge, but considering the rich flavors and generous portions, I'd say it's worth every bite.

5. Sauzed

I've always kept things simple with fries-chili sauce, tomato ketchup, mayo, melted cheese... and maybe, if it's MacDs, some curry sauce. So imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon a stall selling super long fries drenched in sauces straight out of a Teletubbies episode — bright greens, purples, and blues.

Sauzed offers two options: their original long fries ($10.90) and the same long fries but loaded with colorful sauces ($12.90). These vibrant sauces are more than just eye candy-they're packed with unique flavors like wasabi, sweet potato, and corn, adding an unexpected twist to your usual crispy fries.

Definitely an interesting flavor combo and a visual experience in itself, these fries are a must-try if you're looking for something out of the ordinary.

Shopping, games, and giving back

While my main mission at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar is, without a doubt, the food, there's so much more to explore. From festive clothing and cultural keepsakes to carpets and home decor, the bazaar is a treasure trove of unique finds. You'll also come across plenty of handmade crafts, artisanal goods, and traditional accessories, perfect for adding a festive touch to your celebrations.

If you're feeling competitive, test your skills at the carnival games scattered throughout the bazaar. Who knows? You might walk away with an exciting prize! And in the spirit of Ramadan and giving back, you'll find donation boxes around the area where you can contribute to various charities, helping those in need during this special time.

So come for the food, stay for the shopping, and leave with your heart (and hands) full.

Tips while visiting Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2025

To everything up, here are some final tidbits that'll help you enjoy the festivities at the bazaar better.

Find alternative parking

If you can, just don't drive. Honestly, it’s going to save you a bunch of time.

It goes without saying that peak periods (evenings and weekends) are going to draw large crowds and heavy traffic, so it’s probably a good idea for you to find alternative parking at these spots if you’re driving over.

Here are some of them:

City Plaza

Kinex

Paya Lebar Square

Singpost Centre

PLQ Mall

Blk 413 Sims Ave

Blk 2, Geylang Serai Mkt

Blk 12, Haig Road Mkt & Cooked FC

Opening hours may vary

Although the general opening hours for the bazaar are 10 am to 11.59 pm daily, not everyone's going to be opening their stalls for the entirety of that timeframe. Some may open only for lunch while others may go the entire day and extend late into the night.

If you are eyeing a particular stall, it's best to check out the individual business on their social media channels before going down to avoid disappointment.

The early bird catches the worm

Stalls open as early as 10am. So, if you know that there are some limited edition items that go fast during this period, head down there as soon as you can. If you're planning on dining in at the location itself, I'd suggest getting there earlier to chope a seat for you and your family/friends so you can enjoy your food comfortably.

Lord knows I hate buying a nice meal just to turn around and see that there's absolutely no place to sit and eat it.

Don't underestimate the weather

I know I don't have to tell you this but we live in Singapore peeps. It's not magically going to get less humid and hot around this time period (sadly), so bring lots of water with you, and dress in light and airy clothing. Less sweat, more enjoyment is the motto I live by. I'd even go as far as to say bring along a portable fan.

And that's that. Have a blessed Eid Mubarak everyone. I hope this guide allows you to have a food-tastic time at the Bazaar this year.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.