Japanese tourists try Singapore's kaya toast, here's what they think of it

The English have beans on toast while France reveres its pastries.

In Singapore though, breakfast usually means local coffee paired with kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs.

On Thursday (March 2), Japanese YouTuber and foodie Ghib Ojisan uploaded video of him asking Japanese passers-by to try what is arguably Singapore's most iconic food.

As those of us familiar with Ghib's content would know, he has long been a fan of Singaporean cuisine so he's more than willing to share that love with his new friends.

It's little surprise that most of them fell in love with the kaya toast itself.

However, what caught them off-guard was when Ghib explained how locals tend to eat this breakfast dish.

"This one, cannot. Definitely, cannot. Please don't do this," a Japanese man said referring to the dipping of toast into a mixture of soy sauce and soft-boiled eggs.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Ghib Ojisan

A pair of Japanese women were equally as stunned when Ghib presented them with soft-boiled eggs.

They were confused about how the flavours would work together, given that the toast was sweet and the eggs were salty from the soy sauce.

But it didn't take long for some of them to understand why kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs take the top spot when it comes to local breakfasts.

On their own, they might be simple food, but when paired together? "It became complex," one man said, referring to the flavours of this seemingly odd pairing.

Many of his Japanese compatriots enjoyed it so much they did not even bother giving a review and went with a simple "oishi" (delicious in Japanese).

But not everyone Ghib spoke to was a convert.

"Hmm, I prefer it without the egg," a Japanese woman replied.

Oh well, you can't always win them all.

One thing for sure is that these Japanese tourists are sold on the flavours of kaya toast.

That said, none of them were able to pinpoint the exact ingredients and flavours in the kaya spread.

Some felt they tasted a hint of honey while other guesses included apple, cheese or peanut butter.

Of course, we know that this sweet and creamy spread is made with coconut cream, eggs, sugar and pandan leaves.

According to Singapore Infopedia, kaya toast has long been eaten on these shores and has been a coffee shop staple since the early 20th century.

Last August, Ghib Ojisan shared a YouTube video covering a similar topic but this time, it was about Japanese expats sharing their unexpected experiences in Singapore.

Food was at the top of the agenda list as the Japanese expats shared how wasabi in Singapore wasn't up to scratch.

They also felt that green teas here were "super sweet" as compared to the ones in Japan.

Reserving a table with a packet of tissues was also something they'd never seen prior to them living in Singapore.

