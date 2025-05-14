Ghib Ojisan opens up about birth of baby girl, taking on confinement nanny role to care for wife: 'I want to be there for her'

After finding out that they were going to have a baby, Japanese content creator Ghib Ojisan and his Singaporean wife spent months getting ready to welcome her into the world.

But nothing could prepare them for the baby girl's early arrival.

In a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday (May 13), Ghib explained that during one of his wife's regular checkups, the doctor shared that due to "a few reasons", it would be safer for them to deliver the baby as soon as possible.

This was two weeks earlier than the anticipated delivery date.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJl7PRST9Qi/?img_index=3[/embed]

"It was a big shock for us," said Ghib, while his wife said that she was "not mentally prepared".

Ghib explained that the doctors had to carry out a procedure called labour induction, which was meant to start his wife's labour process on purpose using medicine.

This was carried out the same afternoon the couple received the news.

Ghib's wife described her first few contractions as "light cramps" and these continued to get stronger until they became a "level 100 pain".

By the second day after the labour induction process started, she was ready to pop.

"Wow, this is crazy! It's faster than I thought," Ghib had said excitedly.

And in less than an hour, their baby was born.

There was a few seconds of initial panic because the baby did not cry but when she finally did, Ghib called it "the most beautiful sound ever".

Their first impressions of the baby were that she looked 98 per cent like Ghib and two per cent like her mother.

They also noted that she was "pretty hairy". "I think it's (from) you," Ghib's wife told him.

No confinement nanny? No problem

After around three days of being in the hospital, Ghib's wife and their daughter came home and Ghib was determined to make them as comfortable as possible.

Prior to them being discharged, he cleaned the entire house and prepared the baby's bed.

As they didn't engage a confinement nanny during this period, Ghib took it upon himself to be one for his wife and daughter.

This involved cooking hearty confinement meals for his wife, doing the laundry, changing his daughter's diapers, and bringing his child to the hoital for jaundice checks.

He also explained to his viewers that traditionally, in Chinese confinement culture, the mother needs to heal her womb by drinking a "very nutritious" red date drink. So Ghib painstakingly made this from scratch for her every single day.

In between caring for his wife and daughter, he still tried to make time for work and exercise.

It was undoubtedly an exhausting period for Ghib and he admitted that he experienced several bouts of fatigue, but it was all worth it for his family.

"I think I have to really care for my wifey. She did have a mental breakdown yesterday and [she] cried, shouted. And I want to be there for her and support her," he said.

His efforts did not go unnoticed.

After a few days of being a confinement nanny, Ghib's wife presented him with a "push present" — a DeLonghi coffee grinder.

"Thank you for being a great dad and husby," his wife told him in a card that came with the gift.

