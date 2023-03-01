Ghib Ojisan takes on Singapore fans in IPPT challenge - who will win?

Many consider training for the individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) as part of the rite of passage for Singaporean men.

But since it has been so ingrained in our daily lives, we may forget just how unique this fitness test is to the eyes of foreigners.

This is the case for Singapore-based Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan, who decided to give IPPT a shot for the very first time in a video uploaded on Feb 16.

Taking the test with the 32-year-old are two Singaporean viewers of his, Evan and Caleb, both of whom have taken the IPPT once after their operationally ready date (ORD).

First station on the list was push-ups.

When Caleb told Ghib that he was aiming for 49 push-ups, the latter was stunned, asking: "Are you joking or are you serious? In one minute right?"

Evan and Caleb then went on to complete 43 and 53 push-ups respectively.

On the other hand, Ghib visibly struggled with the exercise and managed to do 25 push-ups at the end of the minute. Distraught at his results, he laid down on the floor and said, "This is quite crazy."

The trio moved on to the sit-ups, where Ghib fared a little better, tying with Caleb on 30 while Evan did a total of 38.

But what's IPPT without the 2.4km run?

The trio started off at the same time, but Evan and Caleb were out of Ghib's sight in just a few minutes.

An exhausted Ghib clocked an 18-minute run while Evan and Caleb each clocked 12 minutes 30 seconds and 14 minutes respectively.

So, the final result?

The two Singaporean men both passed the test, with Evan scoring silver. Ghib, however, failed the test with 31 points. To pass IPPT, a person has to score a minimum of one point in each station and achieve a total score of 51 out of 100 points.

Teasing the pair about their haolian (boastful) behaviour, Ghib told them: "Can you think about my feelings? I'm very down, you know."

"It's an error in the app," Evan quipped.

In a final showdown, Ghib challenged the duo to an arm-wrestling match – but the Singaporeans still came out on top.

Impressed by what it takes to pass IPPT every year, the YouTuber told Evan and Caleb: "[NSmen] are amazing, you guys are so strong, and you guys don't even realise that".

"It's nice in a way that you are forced to exercise," Ghib explained. "In Japan, we don't have anything like this. You can be obese if you want; you won't be punished."

Electronic IPPT Scoring System (ELISS) machine uses motion sensors to calculate the number of push-ups performed. Photo: Mindef

In the comments section, some netizens were quick to point out how the test would be even more difficult with the infamous Electronic IPPT Scoring System (ELISS). The machine uses motion sensors to calculate the number of push-ups performed, which means that some of Evan's push-ups would have been considered as "no-counts", they said.

Evan acknowledged this in a comment of his own, saying that he only took part in the video "just for fun" and have been training to improve on his next IPPT attempt.

In 2021, the government introduced a new Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) programme designed for NSmen who fail IPPT.

Under the programme, NSmen will be able to choose from at least six different NS FIT training activities to fulfil the required 10 sessions.

