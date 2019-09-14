Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently

I find it very hard to tell people that I don't want to see them anymore, so I end up ghosting a lot. How do I stop doing that? And more importantly, how do I tell someone that I don't want to date them without making them feel bad about themselves?

This post was contributed by dating coach Rishma Petraglia (@rishma_petraglia). She has a podcast called You Are Worthy of Love, which talks about dating, relationships, love, and heartbreak. Listen to it on Spotify here.

First off, I just want you to know that you're a lovely and empathetic person because it's difficult to be genuinely reflective about these tricky situations. In this day and age, many people don't really think twice about ghosting because it's become such a normal part of dating.

Before I give you tips on how to tell someone you don't want to date them anymore, we need to understand why people ghost in the first place:

They don't have compassion or empathy for the person

They are afraid of confrontation or conflict

It's more often than not, the path of least resistance

Before mobile phones and online dating, you couldn't really get away with ghosting someone.

You had to have that conversation, if not the other party might just keep ringing you till they get an answer.

Things have completely changed since.