Giant's all-you-can-eat durian buffet party is back end-June, satisfy your cravings from $38

Mark your calendars for June 22 and June 23—especially if you're a durian lover.

Giant's Durian Buffet Party is returning to Giant Hypermarket Tampines.

There'll be options aplenty to keep durian cravings satisfied.

The Standard one-hour package is $48, and participants can enjoy an unlimited amount of Black Pearl and Red Prawn durians among other varieties of the king of fruit.

Alternatively, you can treat yourself to the Premium package.

It is pricier at $78, but this unlocks an unlimited amount of Mao Shan Wang and Black Gold durians throughout the one-hour period.

From now till June 9, you can enjoy early-bird prices of $38 for the Standard package and $68 for the Premium.

Each sign-up will also be entitled to a $6 Giant shopping voucher.

Participants will be provided with free bottled water, and Giant promises fresh durians throughout the buffet set to guarantee satisfaction.

So if you're big on the king of fruits and enjoy snagging a good deal, this one's right up your alley.

Address: 21 Tampines North Dr 2, #03-01, Singapore 528765

Date: June 22 and June 23

