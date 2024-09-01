Gift ideas for new mums: What should Singaporean husbands get for their wives?

In case you haven't heard, Singapore dads are getting a paternity leave upgrade! Currently, fathers get two weeks of paid paternity leave. Now, they may take an additional two weeks if their employers are on board.

Starting from April 1, 2025, however, the extra two weeks will become a mandatory benefit. This means that if your child is born on or after that date, you'll be entitled to a total of four weeks of paternity leave.

This move puts Singapore on par with some international banks that already offer generous paternity leave, making it a win for all dads, not just those in banking.

In addition to the extended leave, there are other perks like baby bonuses to help with the financial aspects of welcoming a newborn in Singapore.

While four weeks sounds like a lot, they'll likely zoom by, especially with the demands of a newborn and supporting your wife. So, how can dads go the extra mile to show their support? We've got some thoughtful gift ideas to help you out.

Subscribe to a healthy meal delivery service

New mums barely get a moment to themselves, so a healthy meal delivery service can be a real game-changer — no more cooking or dishwashing marathons when you're both busy juggling baby duties.

Plus, getting your wife back on a clean diet post-pregnancy can help if she's looking to shed a few pounds while keeping her energy and strength up — especially important if she's breastfeeding.

Treat your wife to a pampering session

After nine months of intense labour (literally) and giving birth, your wife deserves a serious break. If you're looking to do something nice, why not treat her to a spa day?

A relaxing massage, facial, or body scrub can help her unwind, rejuvenate, and feel pampered. Plus, a spa day can work wonders for reducing stress, improving sleep, and boosting her mood.

Better yet, you can make it a duo day and enjoy a relaxing massage together at one of Singapore's affordable and clean spots. Or, consider splurging on a package so she can enjoy regular pampering sessions — she's earned it!

Volunteer to take on more of the household chores

Step up and take on more of the household chores, babysitting, or running errands. These small gestures can make a big difference in her life.

By taking some of the burden off her shoulders, you're allowing her to focus on her baby and rest. Whether it's meal prep, laundry, or taking the baby out for a walk, every little bit helps — and she'll definitely appreciate the extra alone time.

Go for a nice meal out together

A nice meal is always a good way to show your appreciation. If both of you are tired of eating at home or simply need a break and want to get out of the house, there's no shortage of restaurants in Singapore to go for. Whether it's a high tea buffet, hotpot or even a boozy brunch, there are meals to suit every budget and palate.

Organise the baby shower

If you haven't had a baby shower yet, now's the time to celebrate. It's a perfect excuse to bring friends and family together and shower your wife with appreciation, especially if you've been too busy to catch up with everyone. Help with the venue, decorations, food, and activities to make it a memorable event for your new family.

Go for a weekend getaway

If schedule and circumstances allow, consider a quick weekend getaway. A change of scenery can be a refreshing break for new mums, and spending quality time together can strengthen your bond.

Whether it's a weekend overseas on a nearby island resort in Bali, Thailand or Vietnam, or simply an indulgent staycation in one of Singapore's many luxurious hotels, a holiday away from regular life is always a good idea.

Splurge on the ultimate luxury gift

If your wife has a thing for luxury and you're looking to go all out, consider treating her to a new bag or watch. A luxurious gift can be a special way to show your love and appreciation for everything she's done.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.