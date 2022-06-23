Gigantic savings: Enjoy durians for as low as $2 at Giant Tampines

One thing Singaporeans love more than durians? A good bargain.

If you enjoy the king of fruits, rejoice! From June 21 to June 30, Giant Hypermarket at Tampines is having its gigantic durian sale, where shoppers can snag all sorts of durians, be it bittersweet, rich, or creamy.

Shoppers can expect a wide selection of durians such as Mao Shan Wang, Red Prawn, D13, D101, Black Pearl and Golden Phoenix, while stocks last.

Prices start from $2 per durian, and each shopper is limited to two pieces.

Giant Hypermarket Tampines is open from 10am to 10pm daily.

Deal ends: June 30

