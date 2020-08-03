Gigi Hadid's self-designed New York City home: Quirky or ugly?

It’s an explosion of eclectic touches, from a Missoni couch in various colours and patterns to vintage art, abstract prints and boho accents.

We’re certainly all for giving your home plenty of personality, but we also did find certain aspects of her decor rather… unconventional, like cabinet panels filled with dyed pasta. And of course, the Internet had something to say.

https://twitter.com/whysimonewhy/status/1287370923864133632 https://twitter.com/sarahhtabet/status/1287514710523490306

This writer, however, finds the dyed pasta spirals rather quaint.

Alternatively, have them stored in jars for a kitchen shelfie? Another unusual element of her kitchen island is a bowl of billiard balls that doubles as a centrepiece.

Her bathroom features quirky details too, with a wall plastered in The New Yorker magazine covers.

Points for creativity, but we’d have them framed up instead of tacked to the wall, or have one (framed, of course) giant poster-sized print for a statement piece.

Elsewhere, there is a giant yellow pen, next to a proclamation by Eamon Harrington hanging on the wall.

Her bedroom gets a simpler treatment, with crisp white sheets, a natural wood headboard and side tables, decorative wall accents and Forest Ceramic lamps. (Source: Vogue)

