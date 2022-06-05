Girls' Generation Yoona's best beauty looks and how to recreate them

Known for her girl-next-door charm, Girls’ Generation Yoona has also worked hard to carve out a successful solo music run and an acting career spanning both television and film, with an upcoming legal drama in July 2022 titled Big Mouse opposite Lee Jong-suk.
She has also fronted numerous brands such as beauty brand Innisfree. To celebrate the star who just turned 32, we’re taking a look at the Korean star’s best beauty looks.
Invest in skincare
Judging from her porcelain mien, we reckon that the Estée Lauder Korea ambassador doesn’t slack off when it comes to skincare.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye + Serum Skincare Set, $177
We can’t talk about the French beauty brand Estée Lauder without mentioning its hero product, the Advanced Night Repair serum. Also available in an eye serum, both products boast powerful anti-ageing benefits thanks to their antioxidant-rich formulas.
Sculpted face
Many of us would wake up in the morning with puffiness after having a high-sodium dinner or sleeping badly. To counteract the effect, use an ice roller to help depuff and awaken tired skin.
Sacheu Beauty Stainless Steel Facial Roller, US$35 (S$48.11)
Made with self-cooling stainless steel, this facial roller has a non-porous structure that won’t harbour bacteria or trap active ingredients. Great for those with acne-prone skin.
Blushing beauty
For red carpet events, Yoona tends to opt for clean and minimal makeup and elevates her look with flushed cheeks. Adding a pop of colour on her cheeks prevents her from looking washed out.
Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush, $52
Pro tip: apply cream blush before setting it with a powder blush. This method adds intensity and ensures that your blush stays on all day.
Plump pout
Yoona once shared in an interview that a makeup product she always has in her handbag is a tinted lip balm. Not only does it add a light wash of colour to brighten her complexion, it also hydrates parched lips.
Mac Cosmetics Glow Play Lip Balm, $33
This tinted lip balm adds a sheer wash of colour while a combination of plant oils and butters provide long-lasting hydration and nourishment.
Rapunzel hair
As a K-pop star, Yoona experiments with various hairstyles and hair colour. Naturally, she has to put her hair through the wringer with styling tools and hair products. Thankfully, such damage can be mitigated with the use of heat protectants and reparative hair masks and conditioners.
Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum, $46
Formulated with the proprietary Bond Building Technology, this silicone-free hair serum shields hair against heat damage as well as environmental stressors thanks to the antioxidant-rich red algae extract.
This article was first published in Her World Online.