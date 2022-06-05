Girls' Generation Yoona's best beauty looks and how to recreate them

Known for her girl-next-door charm, Girls’ Generation Yoona has also worked hard to carve out a successful solo music run and an acting career spanning both television and film, with an upcoming legal drama in July 2022 titled Big Mouse opposite Lee Jong-suk.

She has also fronted numerous brands such as beauty brand Innisfree. To celebrate the star who just turned 32, we’re taking a look at the Korean star’s best beauty looks.

Invest in skincare

This article was first published in Her World Online.