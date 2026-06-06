Girls Girls Girls: Wild Rice Singapore spotlights queer women's stories this pride month

Queer women don't often headline anything. They're rarely the leads in mainstream films, seldom the subject of breakout television, and their slang hasn't filtered into everyday conversation the way other parts of queer culture have. In Singapore, where public space for these conversations is already narrow, that absence is even more pronounced.

Key Takeaways

Girls Girls Girls is a verbatim theatre piece showcasing the voices of queer women in Singapore, running from June 11 to 27.

The production, written by Deonn Yang and Alfian Sa'at, coincides with Pride Month and emphasises the importance of personal narratives.

It features a diverse cast sharing their experiences with themes of identity, visibility, and family in a society that often marginalizes them.

The show includes previews on June 11 and 12, and tickets start at S$45, highlighting a significant representation for the queer community.

For more details, visit wildrice.com.sg.

Girls Girls Girls, running from June 11 to 27 at Wild Rice @ Funan, is a verbatim theatre piece built from interviews with queer women across Singapore. The voices on stage belong to a singer, a stand-up comedian, a burlesque dancer, a Paralympian, mothers raising children, "aunties" who travel the globe. Their words, lightly shaped for performance, form the script.

Written by Deonn Yang and Alfian Sa’at and directed by Yang, the production lands in June to coincide with Pride Month. It joins a 2026 season that includes the Singapore premiere of Michelle Tan's The Radicalisation of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues, and returning favourites Monkey Goes West as well as Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite. Within that line-up, Girls Girls Girls is the one most directly invested in who gets to tell their own story, and on whose terms.

What that looks like in practice is less a structured argument than a layered conversation. Identity, visibility, family, the slow work of building a life in a society that doesn’t always make room for it: the material moves between these without resolving them. The cast (Mehr Dudeja, Farah Ong, Tan Rui Shan, Eve Voigtlander, and Yap Yi Kai) carry the run across three weeks, with previews on 11 and 12 June. The show is rated R18.

For a community more often discussed than heard from, an evening built entirely out of its own voices is a rarer thing than it should be.

Girls Girls Girls runs from June 11 to 27 at Wild Rice @ Funan. Tickets start from S$40. For more information, visit wildrice.com.sg.

Girls Girls Girls is a verbatim theatre piece by Wild Rice, built from interviews with queer women across Singapore. The voices on stage range from a singer and a stand-up comedian to a burlesque dancer, a Paralympian, mothers, and "aunties" who travel the globe. Their words, lightly shaped for performance, form the script.

The play runs from June 11 to 27 at The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, with previews on June 11 and 12. The run coincides with Pride Month.

The play is written by Deonn Yang and Alfian Sa'at, and directed by Deonn Yang. The cast features Mehr Dudeja, Farah Ong, Tan Rui Shan, Eve Voigtlander, and Yap Yi Kai.

Tickets start from S$40. For full pricing and seating categories, visit wildrice.com.sg or check SISTIC. The show is rated R18.

Wild Rice’s 2026 season includes the Singapore premiere of Lucas Hnath’s The Christians, Michelle Tan’s The Radicalisation of Mrs. Mary Lim-Rodrigues, and returning favourites Monkey Goes West, Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite, and Red Riding Hood.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.